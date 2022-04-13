The Daniel Boone softball team continued its run through the “gauntlet” of the Big 5 Conference on Wednesday at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
The Lady Trailblazers (20-7, 6-1) got off to a good start early and dealt Science Hill its first league loss, 5-0.
Kaleigh Quisenberry was brilliant in the circle for Boone, throwing the complete-game shutout on just 71 pitches while striking out a pair.
“Pitching, defense and timely hitting is what is going to carry us,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “When you get runners on against quality pitching, you have to get them across. I thought we did a good job of taking advantage of a couple of extra ones that they gave us.”
Maci Masters hit a solo home run in the first inning to get the Lady Blazers on the board. Camryn Sarvis followed it up with a two-run bomb in the fourth that gave Boone plenty of insurance runs.
Tennessee signee Sarvis — one of the top shortstops around — was also busy in the field, accounting for six putouts and five assists.
“I work on my defense a lot, like wall drills and stuff like that,” Sarvis said. “It was iffy at the beginning of the season because I had a few more errors to start than I normally do. I knew I just had to stay low and just follow through.”
The Gray crew only accounted for five hits on the day, but made the most of them with runners in scoring position, going 2 for 6.
“The homer was a change-up on a full count and I knew I had to just turn on it,” Sarvis said.
The first two innings were forgettable for Science Hill.
The Lady Hilltoppers (20-8, 6-1) had three runners that were all retired on the base path. No one for Science Hill got past second.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first couple of innings, having three base runners and not getting anything out of it,” Science Hill coach Megan Harmon said. “Give credit to Boone because they made a couple of plays that were pretty good.”
Bree Presnell pitched well for the Johnson City squad, throwing a complete game and recording five strikeouts.
The offense, however, did her no favors by accounting for just five hits and none for extra bases.
Jayden Salts had two singles for Science Hill and was the only player for either team to record multiple hits.
“We didn’t give (Bree) any help. She threw well enough to win,” Harmon said. “It’s not that we didn’t hit it, it’s just that we didn’t catch a break.”
Boone will be back at home Thursday as it gets together with Washington County foe David Crockett. Science Hill meets Dobyns-Bennett back at Metro-Kiwanis.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.