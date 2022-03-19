Daniel Boone was dominant in all three phases of the game to defeat Science Hill 10-0 in Saturday night’s championship of the East Tennessee Softball Classic at Winged Deer Park.
The Lady ’Blazers got seven hits and took advantage of five Science Hill errors in the five-inning victory. Pitcher Maggie Hillman did her part in the circle, giving up just three hits and one walk.
“Our pitchers threw well throughout the day,” Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Maggie threw well. Suzie (Chapman) threw well and Kayleigh (Quisenberry) had a great game (11 strikeouts) against Lakeway. Our freshman, Katie Sparks, threw well off the bench.
“We had some big hits and great defensive plays today. Such the defensive plays we made today, that’s what we pride ourselves on. Pitching and defense are what wins the big games you have to win.”
They had the offensive production to go with it. Lead-off Brylee Mesusan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Audrey Moorhouse broke the game open with a three-run triple in the third inning. She had four RBIs overall as Boone scored five runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. Quisenberry and Riley Brinn each scored two runs.
It was Boone’s fourth win of the day with Maci Masters having five RBIs, including a two-run home run in an 11-1 win over Carter. Masters had a solo home run and Kyleigh Bacon had two RBIs in a 7-2 over Knox Central. Masters ripped her fourth home run of the day, while Mesusan and Moorhouse each had three hits in a 10-6 win over Lakeway Christian.
“We hit some long balls today, but I thought Audrey and Brylee at the top of the lineup have really been the catalysts for us,” Jenkins said. “Audrey had the four RBIs against Science Hill and Brylee consistently gets on base all the time. They set the table for everyone else in our lineup.”
In the championship game, Savannah Jessee had two RBIs, while Riley Brinn and Ava Saul each had two hits. Defensively, the infield with Josie Jenkins at second base, Camryn Sarvis at shortstop and Masters at third came through with big plays.
All three of Science Hill’s hits were singles by lead-off batter Abigail Taylor. Zoey Cooper was tagged with the loss. However, the championship game couldn’t overshadow a strong tournament for the Lady ’Toppers, who scored a 2-0 win over defending state champion Farragut earlier in the day.
“We don’t want that last game to take away from the good of the weekend,” Science Hill coach Megan Harmon said. “We were on top of the world about four hours ago and that feeling of beating the defending state champions. We’re in the valley now because we didn’t have a good showing against Boone.
“We made more errors that game than we have all season. Bottom line, it’s a good learning experience and in the scheme of things, it’s not the end of the world.”