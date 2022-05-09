It didn’t take long for Daniel Boone High School to have a major impact at the 42nd annual Six Rivers Media Relays presented by Watauga Orthopedics on Monday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
In the first boys running event, the 4x800 relay team of Bryson Lewis, Conner Wingfield, Alex Quackenbush and Levi Streeval shattered the meet record with a 7:52.25 effort. The Trailblazers won by 11 seconds over runner-up Abingdon and bested the meet record of 8:10.47 set by Morristown West in 1981 by 18 seconds. They even beat Northeast Tennessee’s all-time mark of 7:52.35 set by Science Hill in 1979.
It was a combination of fast runs and smooth baton handoffs that led to the record time.
“It’s a nice feeling to see the results of our hard work,” said Streeval, who ran the anchor leg. “We have the consistent training and good coaching. Everyone was about hitting their marks and giving it all we had.”
Streeval followed that up by barely missing the meet record in the boys 1,600 meters. He finished the mile run in 4:11.10, just a half-second slower than former Boone standout Adam Barnard’s mark of 4:10.56.
Streeval had already run 1:51 in the 800 relay and appeared ready to break the 1,600 record heading into the final lap.
“I know I was on pace for the record after three laps, but my legs died on me,” Streeval said. “I had a combination of that and no one running with me. I just tried to break it into 800s and get through the race that way.”
Despite the relays being rescheduled from Friday because of weather, there was still a strong contingent of 34 teams and 308 athletes.
FIELD STANDOUTS
Moments after the 4x800 race, the boys shot put wrapped up with Eli Penix setting a meet record of 61 feet, 6 inches. His throw was nearly a foot farther than the 60-6.75 heave set by Cherokee’s Evan McCracken in 2015.
Penix, who later doubled up with a winning throw of 170-05 in the discus, echoed his teammate’s sentiment that hard work was the secret to the record-setting start. He was honored as the event’s most outstanding field performer, an award named for former Dobyns-Bennett state champion thrower Hal Miller Jr.
“Hal Miller Jr. was an awesome athlete who set the stage for all of us,” Penix said. “It’s a great honor to have here. It was great to break the record in the shot, and I’m happy with the consistency with the discus. I want to get 180-plus in the next couple of weeks. I’m really happy with how things are going.”
Olivia Crigger, a sophomore from Rural Retreat, was the girls’ outstanding field performer after winning the triple jump at 35 feet, 3 inches and finishing fourth in the high jump at 4-foot-8. She also finished second to Dobyns-Bennett’s Samantha Degrace in the 100 hurdles.
The award is named for former Coeburn state champion jumper Christy Gray Dalton.
“I’ve never won an award like this before. It shows how much the extra hours have paid off,” Crigger said. “I started jumping in sixth grade and did it the indoors season and through the summer. It felt good when I launched in the triple jump today.”
TRACK STANDOUTS
Greeneville sprinter Jaden Stevenson was named the meet’s most outstanding male runner. He set a meet record of 10.58 seconds in the 100 and a school record of 49.66 in the 400.
Stevenson attempted to match Dobyns-Bennett’s Teddy Gaines’ 1998 record of sweeping the sprints, but scratched in the 200. His Greeneville teammate Mason Gudger won the 200 in 22.51 seconds.
Still, Stevenson did plenty to receive the award named for former Science Hill state champion distance runner Mark Brown.
“That was the first false start I’ve had in four years, but it was still a good night,” Stevenson said. “I’m very proud of how I did the 400 because I’ve only done it twice all year. I’m going to the sectionals to do the 1, 2, 4 and long jump, so it’s going to be a challenge.”
David Crockett freshman Maggie Bellamy was the outstanding female runner after winning both the 800 at 2:26.37 and 1,600 at 5:22.11. She also competed in the 3,200, placing eighth.
Bellamy was the first female most outstanding athlete from Crockett since Marsha Davis in 1980. The award was named in honor of former Gate City state champion distance runner Ashton Bishop Williams.
“It was crazy. I didn’t run as fast as I wanted to, but it was fun,” Bellamy said. “We ran three events to get ready for sectionals. It was a good night.”
FIRST TO FINISH FIRST
The girls 4x800 relay was the opening race with the Science Hill girls team of Micah Lane, Lauren Yobst, Molly O’Neal and Kristina Macariola winning with a time of 10:13.34. It was well short of the meet record set by the 2009 Science Hill relay team, but was nevertheless a good victory for the Lady ’Toppers.
“This is our p.r. for the season, but I know we can run faster,” Macariola said. “This is a great race to get ready for sectionals.”