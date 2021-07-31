When Science Hill’s Justus Sutton was little, he didn’t play nice.
That’s OK, though, because nice doesn’t describe a good linebacker.
“I started playing football in the third grade,” Sutton said at Saturday’s football media day at Kermit Tipton Stadium. “They had to move me up from flag because I was tackling everybody.”
With a laugh, Sutton added, “I was just hitting everybody. I don’t know why. I was just so aggressive. I would get back there too fast, and, boom! I accidentally hit you.”
Sutton’s happy-hitting ways serve him well these days as an integral part of the Hilltoppers’ defense. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound senior moved from defensive line to linebacker during his freshman year and it has been smooth sailing ever since.
Well, maybe more like rough seas for Science Hill opponents.
“He’s got a nose for the ball,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “His brother played for me and his dad played at ETSU. He’s a physical kid, a 500-plus squatter and a 300-plus bench presser. He’s tremendous.”
WHAT 2021 LOOKS LIKE
Sutton pulled no punches when asked about Science Hill’s chances of having a good team.
“We have talent all over the field in every position,” he said. “There are really no weak spots. It should be one of the best teams that has ever come through here. We will definitely be top five.”
GAME NIGHT
Sutton’s responsibilities as the Mike linebacker are multiple when it comes to the games.
“It’s leadership,” he said. “Everybody is looking at me to get the play in on time. I have to make sure I have my responsibilities covered and fill my gap. And I have to make sure everybody else has their responsibilities.”
Sutton said Carter makes it easier for him.
“He’s a great leader,” Sutton said. “He has the military background, so he’s strict. Everything is in line and organized.”
THE FUTURE
Sutton said he wants to play college football, but added he wants it to be at the linebacker position.
“They downgrade me because of my height, but all of the other responsibilities — reading plays, dropping back in coverage — they’re all good.”
Most likely because he doesn’t have traditional college linebacker height, programs are asking him about a position change.
“Everybody wants me to move to fullback,” Sutton said. “I would love to play college football, but I really want to be a linebacker.”
He said he would go to a school at a lower level in order to play the position he enjoys the most.
“I love linebacker so much,” he said.
OTHER STUFF
Sutton is also a track athlete, competing in the shot put and discus. He didn’t make it to the state as a junior, but hopes to change that this year.
“I have a chance,” he said. “I’ve gotten better at it.”
When he has down time, Sutton said he enjoys a little gaming. Included on his list are Fortnite, NBA 2K and Madden.