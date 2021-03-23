No idea seems too far-fetched for Bristol Motor Speedway.
Not even taking the concrete racing surface, covering it with clay and hosting the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in over 50 years. Before NASCAR comes to town, let’s invite the grassroots racers to the track and see how that works.
A week before the Food City Dirt Race, nearly 1,400 entries came to experience the Bristol Dirt Nationals. It was a week-long, high-speed, mud-slinging celebration of dirt-track racing at the world’s greatest short track.
“After every event, we do fan research and ask what they want to see at Bristol Motor Speedway. Dirt racing has always been on that list,” BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “Conversations with race fans, with drivers who said let’s do this. There has been a tremendous response from the race fans.”
Bold ideas are nothing new as BMS has become more than a race track, but one of the greatest entertainment venues in the world.
For two decades, the buzz was to convert it into a massive football stadium. They did that in 2016 with Tennessee and Virginia Tech playing the Battle at Bristol in front of a world-record 156,990 people in attendance.
How about making it a concert venue and host one of the biggest acts in American music? BMS did that as well with country music superstar Kenny Chesney returning home to East Tennessee and playing to over 40,000 fans.
OK, let’s suspend the largest four-sided video screen in the world over the middle of the infield. That’s been done a while with Collosus, a structure weighing nearly 700 tons and featuring four LED screens 68 feet wide by 30 feet tall.
What if we’re hit by a pandemic unlike anything seen in nearly a century? Say it shuts everything down, how would Bristol Motor Speedway respond? In a place where champions are crowned, the BMS staff stepped up to the task, being good community partners and providing quality entertainment to the fans.
The Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 was one of the first races back after NASCAR returned from the COVID-19 shutdown. It ranked No. 1 in veteran motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck’s online poll of best NASCAR races since 2016. Matter of fact, Bristol races rank 1-2 in the poll and have three of the top-five spots overall, in each case more than 94 percent of fans calling it a good race.
BMS then hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race in July 2020 with eventual series champion Chase Elliott sprinting to the victory. It was attended by the largest crowd of any sporting event in America to that point with over 22,000 fans.
Another big crowd came to see the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September, a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs. Again, BMS lived up to the hype with Kevin Harvick holding off perennial Bristol winner Kyle Busch in a battle to the finish.
However, BMS has proven to be much more than an entertainment venue during these difficult times.
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, long heralded as the premier holiday lights display in the region, encompasses a four-mile route with over 2 million lights. It’s the primary fundraiser for the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which raises money for agencies in the surrounding 18-county region.
“What began as a simple signature fundraising event has evolved into a tradition-rich holiday treat for thousands of visitors each year,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights provides an opportunity to get together with loved ones for an evening of amplifying the holiday spirit.”
To date, Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed nearly $14 million to local agencies since its inception.
Bristol Motor Speedway has also served as host to the RAM clinic, providing thousands of uninsured people with free medical and dental services. From January through early March, BMS served as a COVID-19 vaccination location.
“We are proud to partner with the Sullivan County Health Department and open our facility to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination process,” Caldwell said. “Anytime we are presented with an opportunity to utilize this great facility to support our community, especially an initiative of this magnitude, we are eager to help.”
In addition, the facility serves as a place for community meetings, 5K runs and hundreds of other motorsports competitions. With so many uses, it seems no idea is too far-fetched for Bristol Motor Speedway.