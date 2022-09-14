Once the checkered flag waved following the conclusion of the World of Outlaws weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift was already putting his crew into position to begin the all-important dirt removal process from around The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

With only a 20-week time period until The Last Great Colosseum was scheduled to be back in the NASCAR Playoff spotlight serving as host of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Swift knew time was of the essence.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video