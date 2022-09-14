Once the checkered flag waved following the conclusion of the World of Outlaws weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift was already putting his crew into position to begin the all-important dirt removal process from around The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.
With only a 20-week time period until The Last Great Colosseum was scheduled to be back in the NASCAR Playoff spotlight serving as host of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Swift knew time was of the essence.
Along with World of Outlaws races for both the Sprint Cars and Late Models, BMS proved to be one of the busiest dirt tracks on the East Coast. The track hosted the Food City Dirt Race, won by Kyle Busch. Prior to that event, BMS also crowned a bunch of winners during weekends of grassroots dirt racing at the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
No doubt, Bristol Motor Speedway made great use of the estimated 23,000 cubic yards of red Tennessee clay that was spread around the high-banked short track’s legendary racing surface.
With the clock ticking at a rapid pace, the dirt removal process began almost immediately after the last Victory Lane photo was taken in late April.
Swift says the facility will be as shiny as new when the green flag drops for a Thursday night doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 and the Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on September 15 to kick off America’s Night Race weekend. The Food City 300 Xfinity Series race will follow on Friday night and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race for the NASCAR Cup Series will be the weekend’s grand finale on Saturday.
Swift says relocating the dirt out of the facility wasn’t the hard part. The real challenge, he said, has been power washing and cleaning the facility from all of the dirt and dust that flies around as a by-product of the exciting racing action constantly churning on the clay surface.
“Taking 2,386 truckloads of dirt out of the oval was actually the quickest part of the process,” Swift says. “Once we were given the green light to start taking out the dirt and loading trucks and getting it out of there, that part of the job went fairly quick. The actual cleaning side of things is really the harder part after you hold dirt events.”
Following the 2000 and 2001 BMS dirt events BMS operations team members said they were still finding bits of dirt hidden in the most remote corners of the stadium several years after those races were over. Swift says he is well aware of all the stories from the past and is determined to get the grandstands and concourse areas as clean as possible for the Night Race.
Swift estimates that the dirt was off the track and out of the facility in about 10 days. He said there were multiple excavating machines moving the dirt around and pushing it down off the high-banks to a flat loading zone where it was then loaded into a rotating fleet of about seven dirt trucks making round-trips to the drop and storage location.
“To get the race team trucks in and out of the track easier we had to build a temporary ramp with the dirt,” Swift explained. “One of the smartest things we did after the racing was over was leave that ramp in place to help us get the dirt out. It was really an efficient way to get the dirt out because the dump trucks had a lesser grade to climb. That ramp stayed put until the very last truck load went out.”
Swift says once the dirt was removed it was hauled a short distance from inside the oval across the BMS campus to a flat lower lot near the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394. He said that site made the most sense because it is level for the dump trucks to move in and out. The dirt will sit there until January when Swift and his team will start the process all over again as they begin putting the dirt back on the track for the 2023 Food City Dirt Race.
“When the fans come in for the Night Race in September they are going to see two big lovely piles of red dirt over by the Dragway entrance and that was the dirt track,” Swift says. “We stored it like we did for a reason to keep the life into the dirt and keep it as native as possible and to make sure less surface area is visible for the sun to hit. When we excavated it we made sure that we stored the very surface stuff on the bottom of the pile. What you see on top is the base layer.”
With the dirt gone, Swift says the concrete looks better than ever. He noted that the layer of sawdust product that his team put down between the concrete and the dirt did its job remarkably well.
“The track is as clean as it has been since we placed the track around 2007-’08,” Swift said. “It’s back to that initial state with just a little bit more rubber on it now. It’s amazing to look at the track pre-dirt pictures compared to what it is now and just what the cleaning process has done to bring it back to life.”