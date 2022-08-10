BRISTOL — Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4.
The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous- powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.
Cleetus McFarland, real name Garrett Mitchell, is the promoter of the event which features both YouTube sensations and professional race drivers. On Tuesday at BMS, he talked about the program’s broad appeal, which also features a meet-and-greet with the drivers and a Corvette to be given away to either one lucky spectator or a person who purchases the event on pay-per-view.
“Our audience is a little bit NASCAR, a little bit of Monster Jam and a little bit of good old rednecks and YouTube viewers. It can be anybody,” McFarland said. “You will have wives and girlfriends come to this and be like, ‘I usually don’t like going to the race track, but I love this show.’ The burnouts are great for the kids. The Crown Vics are great for the guys who like head-to-head racing and there’s action that appeals to everyone.”
On Saturday, Sept. 3, there is an open burnout competition with $5,000 to the winner and $1,000 to the runner-up. It is followed by a Pro burnout competition with $10,000 to the winner and $2,000 to the runner-up.
“With the burnout competition, we have anything from 2,000-horsepower supercharged Camaros to daily driven Mustangs,” McFarland said. “There’s a 1971 Duster, a supercharged Chevelle. It’s literally for who can blow their tires the best and not blow their engines. There’s usually a lot of carnage.”
Former NASCAR and IndyCar star Robby Gordon is scheduled to bring 12 stadium trucks to BMS to battle. These specially designed machines can go over 200 feet on a given jump. There will be four jumps set up over the banked oval and in the infield. McFarland demonstrated some of the high and long jumps during Tuesday’s media event.
Sunday features a 100-lap race for the nitrous-powered Crown Victorias. Asked why they chose those cars, McFarland explained it was a combination of availability and durability.
“Crown Vics are kings of the road. That’s why the police used them so long,” McFarland said. “We were able to capitalize on that by going to the state auction and purchasing as many Crown Vics as we could.”
McFarland talked about how far the promotion has come since a first event of 200 people at a burnout competition. Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch, a six-time Bristol winner, won the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets race of Crown Victorias at McFarland’s Freedom Factory Raceway in December.
“That’s the greatest part about it. Anyone can drive them,” McFarland said. “You had some YouTubers today who had never raced before. They got in the Crown Vics and made laps. Then you have Kurt Busch, who races at the highest level of motorsports.
“We got linked up with Kurt through the power of the internet. We asked him if he’d like to race a Crown Vic. He was like, ‘Absolutely.’ He came out destroyed all of us and won. It was amazing, what he’s paid to do.”
While Busch isn’t in the September race, it does feature extreme sports star Brian Deegan, winner of the last two Crown Vic races, and his daughter, Hailie, a NASCAR Truck Series driver. They are joined by other pros and a contingent of YouTube stars.
“The drivers’ list is insane. You have everyone from YouTubers with 15 million subscribers to professional motorsports drivers,” he said. “It’s brings a huge variation of motorsports together. We developed it thinking, ‘What would be the most fun with your buddies.’ It’s racing disposable police cars 100 laps on a high-banked oval.
“At the end of the day, we’re setting up to race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It doesn’t get any better.”
