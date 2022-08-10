BRISTOL — Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 3-4.

The action-packed, two-day event features a pair of burnout competitions on Saturday, a fleet of nitrous- powered Ford Crown Victorias racing on the iconic high-banked facility on Sunday and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks both days.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

