The Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track is ready for racing.
Steve Swift, Senior Vice President of Operations for Speedway Motorsports, addressed the topic on a Zoom call Wednesday about the upcoming Food City Dirt Race weekend on March 26-28.
As the call was going on, local drivers Bryson Dennis and Jackie Hughes were making laps in their Late Models and giving feedback to Baker Construction and track officials.
“The track isn’t perfect right now, but it is raceable,” Swift said. “We’ve had the cars on the track to test what we’ve got, like to see if there are any soft spots. They are showing us any weaknesses we have on the track surface. We still have a lot of work to do to get ready for NASCAR weekend.
“We have to finalize the grades to make it as smooth as we can possibly make it and make sure we have enough moisture in the track. But if we had to race tomorrow, yes, we could race tomorrow.”
The Food City Dirt Race will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since Richard Petty’s win at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sept. 30, 1970.
Jerry Caldwell, BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager, explained NASCAR cars on dirt is something the fans have been clamoring for the last two decades. When the idea was presented to Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith and SMI Chief Operating Officer Marcus Smith, they got behind the project in a big way.
“This really came about from 20 years ago when we had the dirt races here,” Caldwell said. “After every event, we do fan research and ask what they want to see at Bristol Motor Speedway. Dirt racing has always been on that list.
“Conversations with race fans, with drivers who said let’s do this again, and as this developed Marcus and Bruton (Smith) embraced it in a big way. There has been a tremendous response from the race fans.”
Former Cup Series driver and current FOX television analyst Clint Bowyer was also part of the Zoom call. He doesn’t think a driver with dirt-track background will necessarily win the Food City Dirt Race.
While he understands drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have been pegged as early favorites, Bowyer feels there are multiple contenders. He pointed to a couple of NASCAR drivers with limited experience winning dirt races in the past.
“I remember a race at Sharon (Ohio) Speedway. Kevin Harvick and I went up there and ran dirt modifieds,” Bowyer said. “He had never ran a modified before. He not only spanked me, he won the race. I watched Jimmie Johnson get in my dirt late model at the Prelude (to the Dream) race. He won the race a year before I did.”
The Bristol track with its 19-degree banking will be unique. Swift explained the dirt from 2001 races was used for the base with other dirt from Northeast Tennessee sources used for the top layers.
Scott Miller, Senior Vice President of Competition for NASCAR, said the Food City Dirt Race could become an annual event. He said that success will be determined from factors including fan feedback, television ratings and attendance.
“If we have an event as fantastic as we all believe it will be, we will find a way to make it continue,” Miller said. “If we have problems, we will have to look at the future of it. But, it’s pretty safe to say if we have an overwhelming successful event, we will find a way to carry on with it.”
While the Food City Dirt Race is the crown jewel, BMS is getting ready to host a number of races over the coming weeks. NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Matt Crafton and Larson are among the entries for the Karl’s Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars have race weekends in April. Bowyer talked about the attention from the NASCAR races being good for dirt-track racing. In his first year as an analyst, he also enjoys the 2021 Cup Series schedule with several new venues bringing excitement to the sport.
“Whether I was in the car or in the booth, I’ve always tried to sell this sport to somebody,” Bowyer said. “I’ve been on the road a while and I’m ready for something new. That new is here with the Bristol dirt race. This whole schedule is full of new and exciting things.
“In my opinion, we’ve needed to do this a long time. I couldn’t think of anything more fun than this dirt race at Bristol. The fans are pumped up. This is the talk of short-track fans across the country.”