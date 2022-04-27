Bristol Motor Speedway is prepared for another big week of dirt-track racing as questions abound about another local raceway.
The historic World of Outlaws “Bristol Bash” takes place Thursday through Saturday at BMS. It is the first time the winged sprint cars and late model cars are racing at the same venue on the same days.
Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is entered to race in both divisions. He is fresh off a dirt late model win at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway on Tuesday night.
Thursday is a practice day, while Friday and Saturday are highlighted by $25,000-to-win features for the sprint cars and late models.
The World of Outlaws had two separate weekends in 2021. David Gravel swept sprint car features. Four-time late model champion Josh Richards and Devin Moran were late model winners.
Both races feature star-studded fields with Larson, arguably the biggest star in American motorsports, headlining the show. Brad Sweet, the three-time defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion, is Larson’s brother-in-law. He drives for former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne, who is also entered in the Bristol race.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time World of Outlaws champion, and Carson Macedo, a four-time winner in 2002, are among the other of the major sprint car stars in the race.
Gravel explained what it’s like to take a 140 mph lap around BMS in a sprint car.
“You really feel the speed going into the corners and going into the banking. There’s a lot of G-force and the corners go by very, very fast,” he said. “It’s like going on a roller-coaster where you get a lot of pressure on your shoulders and your head, and then the speed just happens really, really fast. It’s pretty physically demanding.”
It was announced Tuesday that three-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard will not be at Bristol this weekend as he is pursuing the Lucas Oil Series championship.
Besides the World of Outlaws regulars, top stars like Chris Madden, who won over $200,000 at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens are scheduled to race.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
There has been some updates about the future of Volunteer Speedway.
While an April 22 post on the track’s Facebook page mentioned there would be no racing on May 7 nor any events scheduled moving forward, that doesn’t necessarily mean racing will completely cease at the 4/10-mile dirt oval.
There are no weekly shows scheduled, but the track is open to lease for a major series. The Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge was a largely successful show, drawing one of the largest crowds of the last two decades to the track.
A couple of series have expressed interest in hosting races at Bulls Gap later this summer. On Tuesday, the track had a Facebook post even teasing a summer series race that said, “It ain’t over yet.”
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway is back with its NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series program on Friday night.
There was a strong contingent of cars at the 3/8-mile concrete track for last Friday’s season opener. Kingsport’s Ronnie McCarty won the featured Late Model Stock race which had 15 cars.
There were 15 Sportsman entries and 16 Street Stocks. The always strong Pure 4 class featured 23 cars, while there were nine Mod 4 cars.
For Friday’s races, gates open 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and then racing to begin around 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lonesome Pine Raceway has released its 2022 schedule. There are open practices scheduled for May 14 and May 21 with the season opener set for May 28.
It is the 50th year of racing at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia. There are races scheduled throughout June, July and September with the championship night slated for October 6.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Round 2 of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is set for Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park. For drag racers, an IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race is scheduled for Saturday at Cherokee Race Park.