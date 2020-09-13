BRISTOL — Face coverings will be required in high-traffic areas inside Bristol Motor Speedway for all those who attend next Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the NASCAR Cup Series, and track officials are encouraging them to “Mask Up” and follow all of the required protocols and guidelines.
The “Mask Up” request strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities, and to follow the protocols and guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are requiring all of our guests to wear masks when they are with us for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300, and strongly encouraging them to wear their masks whenever they are out in the community shopping or visiting local businesses,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “If we will all pitch in and do our part by observing all of the protocols and guidelines that have been established ultimately it will help reduce the spread of the virus. We want everyone to do the right thing and ‘Mask Up.’”
To make the event as safe as possible, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Guests will be required to have their temperatures screened upon entry to the stadium and to wear masks in common areas like concourses, concessions and restrooms. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats.
Fans are encouraged to review the full details and requirements of the BMS Safety Plan prior to arrival at the track’s website.
A limited number of tickets remain for Friday’s Food City 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Fans can visit the BMS website for ticket information.