BRISTOL, Tenn. — The driver most have tabbed as the favorite to win Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway would rather not be driving a NASCAR Cup Series car on the dirt at all.
“I think everybody assumes my opinion would be, ‘Oh, let’s race dirt every weekend,’” said defending series champion Kyle Larson, whose roots are steeped in dirt racing. “But I don’t think Cup cars should be on dirt. That’s the only change I would make is really not race on dirt.”
Sunday night’s race is NASCAR’s second on dirt in the modern era and Larson’s never been a fan of the move for the Cup Series cars, especially with the windshield remaining in the car.
The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The 250-lap, 125-mile event will feature three stages of 75 laps, 75 laps and 100 laps.
Joey Logano is the defending race champ.
BUILDING THE TRACK
Converting the BMS racing surface from concrete to dirt is an adventure.
The temporary dirt track has 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot-wide racing surface.
More than 2,300 truckloads of dirt are needed to convert the surface of the half-mile track from concrete.
A base layer of sawdust covers the track, topped by several layers of dirt, including a race layer of red Bluff City clay.
NORTH WILKESBORO REVIVAL
North Wilkesboro Speedway is coming back sooner than perhaps expected.
Speedway Motorsports announced Saturday it’s bringing grassroots racing back to the storied North Carolina track.
Produced by XR Events, Racetrack Revival will be a multiweek event featuring multiple series on the current North Wilkesboro asphalt in August and then on dirt in October. The track will be repaved with asphalt after the dirt racing.
“As we begin the process of bringing North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life, this is a great opportunity for the historic short track to host grassroots racing and allow our team to learn more about what needs to be done before a grand re-opening in the future,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “Our vision is to revive this venue into a multi-use entertainment facility, but racing will always be the core product. We know fans and competitors will enjoy kicking the tires alongside us with some live competition this year as we begin renovations.”
Smith said he feels the track could be ready to host one of the top three NASCAR circuits in a couple of years, though the size of the facility would probably prohibit it hosting Cup or Xfinity series races.
“It could hold a NASCAR national series by 2024. There’s still a lot to do,” he said. “I think that would be a perfect place for the NASCAR Truck Series to go.”
Speedway Motorsports is working with Wilkes County and North Carolina officials to utilize an $18 million American Rescue Plan budget allocation earmarked for infrastructure improvements at the nearly 75-year-old facility.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for competitors and short track race fans to experience North Wilkesboro Speedway one more time on the old asphalt and then on dirt as it first began,” said XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “We have a lot of work to do with sanctioning bodies and competitors to get ready for August, but we’re committed to producing an event that both fans and racers will remember for a lifetime.”
Racetrack Revival action on pavement is expected to include Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Stocks and Hornets. The dirt events could include Super Late Models, 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds, Street Stocks, Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Crate Late Models, 604 Crate Late Models, Stock Cars and Hornets.
PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED
NASCAR and Pinty’s Delicious Foods announced a five-year extension of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Canada’s largest national motorsports series.
The Canadian food company also sponsored Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol.
“Pinty’s has been a tremendous partner as we work together to grow racing in Canada,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR’s vice president of International Business Development. “Their commitment to both the racing industry and the fan experience has elevated the NASCAR Pinty’s Series over the past six years. The future is bright for NASCAR in Canada, and this continued partnership will further increase fan interest and the competition level in Canada’s premier racing series.”
This season is the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first traditional season since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced abbreviated schedules in 2020 and 2021.