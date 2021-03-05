NASHVILLE —Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County have entered into a letter of intent to renovate historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) for the potential return of NASCAR events at the legendary track.
The speedway is the second-oldest operating motor speedway in the United States, dating back to 1904. It hosted the NASCAR Cup Series from 1958-84 with Richard Petty scoring nine wins, followed by Franklin resident Darrell Waltrip with eight and Cale Yarborough with seven.
The track also hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) and Truck Series until 2000. It is still home to the historic All-American 400 race for late model cars. Previous 400 winners include Waltrip, Rusty Wallace and current NASCAR champion Chase Elliott.
Subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners and Metropolitan Council, Bristol Motor Speedway would have a long-term contract to lease, manage and operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, as well as assume financial responsibility for track renovations and ongoing maintenance.
“The goal of the partnership is to bring our historic racetrack back to life as a valuable and exciting part of the Fairgrounds,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “We have an obligation to maintain the track, so it is smart for Nashville to engage a strong, long-term partner from the auto racing industry to operate it successfully. We can put this landmark back on the national stage.”
The intention is to bring back high-level racing at no cost to taxpayers. The renovation of the speedway will be supported by multiple revenue streams, including user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, lease payments and a potential naming rights deal.
In addition to NASCAR, Metro Nashville anticipates revenues from non-racing events, such as concerts and other entertainment events. This letter of intent follows a planning process for the site that includes greenway access, ADA compliance, connectivity to Fairgrounds facilities and integration with a new soccer stadium.
Key terms of the letter of intent, signed late Thursday by Mayor Cooper and Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith, include:
• Metro would issue no more than $50 million in bonds for racetrack renovations, as is already specified in the Capital Improvements Budget. Debt service and project-related expenses would be fully covered by revenues generated from racing and non-racing event activities held at the track, including lease payments, and taxes and fees generated by track event patrons.
• Under a lease and management agreement, BMS would pay Metro an annual lease payment for track management and operations and share a percentage of revenues from events. Additionally, for four weeks a year, BMS would lease all Fairgrounds property (except for the MLS stadium and commercial developments) for $1 million annually to host major racing events.
• BMS would serve as development manager for track and facility renovations. Improvements would include safety upgrades, spectator amenities and new ancillary facilities for both racing and non-racing experiences.
• Noise mitigation would be an integral part of the redesign and track improvements.
• The new operating model for the speedway will provide the neighborhoods around the track with schedule certainty so residents know in advance when racing and practice will occur.
• BMS will renovate the racetrack to meet NASCAR safety and design standards necessary to host national series events and modernize NFS as a multi-function facility for non-racing events to generate tourism-related revenue for Nashville.
“We can work together to transform Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway into an amazing multi-purpose entertainment destination,” said Smith. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work to fully restore the speedway, recruit national events and breathe new life into a venue that has a legendary status in auto racing history.”