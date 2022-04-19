Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell confirmed Sunday night’s report with an official statement Tuesday the track will be covered in dirt again for the 2023 spring races.
Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race was watched by more than 4 million viewers on Fox television. The network released it was an increase of more than 20% from last year’s equivalent race at Richmond and well over the 3.1 million viewers for last year’s rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race.
A pre-race Easter celebration also was televised, and viewership of the race peaked at more than 4.5 million viewers.
“I’m so thankful for our owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith, allowing our Bristol Motor Speedway team to put on an amazing Easter celebration and NASCAR race weekend that exceeded our expectations with strong ticket sales and primetime viewership on Fox,” Caldwell said. “Bristol Motor Speedway will prepare for a spring night race on dirt in 2023, giving the fans two great NASCAR shows on different surfaces.
“The dates for our NASCAR events will not be available until later this year. To guarantee the best seats for more amazing dirt racing next year, guests may contact the ticket office or visit our website at BristolMotorSpeedway.com.”
Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the World of Outlaws “Bristol Bash” from April 28-30. It will be the first time ever the Late Models and Sprint Cars are featured on the same weekend. There are $25,000-to-win features scheduled for Friday and Saturday night.