ERWIN — The 2021 season marks 100 years of Unicoi County high school football. On Friday night at Gentry Stadium, the Blue Devils’ fans had to wait only 19 seconds to celebrate.
Unicoi’s Nehemiah Edwards raced around left end on the Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage, slipped a tackle and then glided untouched 63 yards for a touchdown.
From there, it was all a downhill journey for the Blue Devils as they cruised to a 35-6 win over Happy Valley.
With the victory, Unicoi starts the season 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
“I’m very pleased with the way the team played tonight,” said Blue Devils coach Drew Rice. “We had a good week of preparation, and the guys were really locked in tonight. The key was that we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Edwards, who finished the night with 176 yards on 16 carries, echoed his coach’s sentiment about the line of scrimmage.
“My offensive line was great tonight,” said Edwards. “That first play was supposed to go inside, but when the hole was clogged up, I just bounced outside and saw nothing but empty grass.”
The Blue Devils forced a punt on the Warriors first possession. The center snap went over the punter’s head and through the end zone to give Unicoi a safety, a 9-0 lead and the ball right back.
It took Unicoi just five plays to go 39 yards for another score. Blue Devils quarterback Bryson Peterson scampered the final 6 yards to the end zone, putting his team on top 15-0 after less than four minutes of play.
“We didn’t do anything well tonight in any of the three phases of the game,” said Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett. “We came out flat and then they scored on the very first play. Until we start executing, it’s going to be a long season.”
Unicoi made it 22-0 in the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to Lucas Slagle.
Happy Valley (0-3) narrowed the deficit after intercepting a pass late in the first half. Andrew Little bulled his way into the end zone from 3 yards out to make the score 22-6.
But the Blue Devils responded with a 10-play, 72-yard drive that saw Peterson toss a 15-yard TD to Logan Groom that sent Unicoi to the half with a 28-6 advantage.
Caleb Pelaez scored on an 18-yard run midway through the third quarter for the final margin of victory.
Next up
Unicoi hosts Claiborne next week for homecoming while Happy Valley hosts Hampton.