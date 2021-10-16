Unicoi County took two important steps with Friday night’s 28-10 victory over West Greene.

First, the Blue Devils earned their first region football championship in 30 years. Second, they guaranteed themselves a spot opposite Alcoa in the Class 3A playoffs, meaning the earliest they would have to play the six-time defending state champion is the quarterfinals.

“Winning the region is huge,” said Blue Devils’ head coach Drew Rice, whose team can finish their league slate unbeaten with a win over Johnson County on Oct. 29. “We’ve talked a ton about it. We had been a game away in each of the last three years. Even in 2018 when we won nine games overall, Johnson County and us were both undefeated in the region and they got us.

“I’m so proud of the kids, but it probably hasn’t set in yet. We’re not where we want to be, but we’ve come a long way since 1991.”

THE BIG PLAY

West Greene kicked a second-quarter field goal to cut Unicoi’s advantage to 13-3, and the Buffaloes were gaining momentum as they were on the verge of forcing a punt after a penalty and a sack on the next series.

Enter Nehemiah Edwards.

“We got backed up, and I was fuming because we had such a bad drive,” said Rice, whose team is 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. “It was a critical point before the half. It was third down and long at our 12-yard line, and they were changing their defense to stop the pass. I said let’s spread it out and see what happens.”

Rice decided to call a draw. Edwards burst through the line of scrimmage and made a man miss.

“They couldn’t catch him after that,” Rice said. “You have to give the offensive line credit and give him credit. It was an exciting play.”

Eighty-eight yards later, the Blue Devils led 20-3 and West Greene never recovered.

“That’s two years in a row he’s done something like that,” Rice said. “He had a 99-yard run against Johnson County on third and 12 last year.”

Edwards finished Friday’s game with 195 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.

SUPPORTING CAST

Quarterback Bryson Peterson had one of his better games of the season, completing 7 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

“I felt we were really balanced,” Rice said. “You look at Bryson’s stats for the season and might think we have to run it to be successful. That’s really not the case at all. He’s very capable. He can sling it. He has played tremendous and managed games all year. But we want our identity to be running the football.”

OTHER STANDOUTS

As usual, Esteban Mendoza was in the mix in every phase of the game. Rice said he played well along both the offensive and defensive lines and added a 60-yard punt.

Mendoza finished with six tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss while averaging 41 yards on three punts.

“He doesn’t come off the field,” Rice said. “He has been rock solid for us.”

Also standing out was Isaiah Smith (eight tackles) and Caleb Pelaez (nine tackles) and Logan Groom (11 tackles).

“Isaiah Smith has been rock solid at Mike backer,” Rice said. “He’s a complete program kid. You would be hard pressed to find a better young man anywhere.”