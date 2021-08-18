Things are looking up for Unicoi County.

“Going into my fifth year, this was probably the best offseason we’ve had,” head coach Drew Rice said. “We made gains in the weight room and had a great summer. I’m encouraged. We’ve got right at 70 kids, which is the most we’ve ever had. I’m excited about that and anxious to get going.”

Drew Rice

OFFENSE

THE LINE

It helps to be strong on the offensive line, and Rice said he likes his crew.

Leading the way is Esteban Mendoza. He’s complemented by Ty Owen, Dawson Hampton, Brody Rasnick and Caleb Swinehart.

BEHIND CENTER

Not a full-time returning starter, Bryson Peterson returns after a successful fill-in role.

“He’s got more experience than you would think,” Rice said. “He was rock solid last year. He throws it well and has a live arm. He’s a good athlete.”

RECEIVERS

Lucas Slagle

Peterson will have plenty of options in the passing game, including the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Lucas Slagle.

Also providing targets are Ty Johnson, Brayden Hendrickson and Mason Hensley.

“We’ve got a lot of height at the skill positions, and I really feel like we’ve got a lot of guys to get the ball in their hands,” Rice said.

Logan Groom fills the H-back role.

“He’s a super physical kid,” Rice said.

BACKFIELD

When the Blue Devils do their ground work, Nehemiah Edwards will be the focal point.

“He’s the one we will lean on the most,” Rice said.

Caleb Pelaez is also in the mix, but he will move around the formation. In one game last year, Pelaez returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdown and also had a reception for a score.

“He’s very explosive,” Rice said.

DEFENSE

LINE

Esteban Mendoza

Slagle and Mendoza will be formidable bookends for the Blue Devils’ front.

Owen and Rasnick will try to eat up space in the middle.

“Our front is maybe the best we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Rice said.

LINEBACKERS

There’s a good starting point with Isaiah Smith back at the Mike linebacker spot. He was the Region 1-3A defensive player of the year in 2020.

“He’s everything you could ask for in a kid,” Rice said. “He’s a program kid.”

Edwards will also play a key role at linebacker with Groom in the mix as well. Blake Edney and Garett Gaddy are also set for action.

SECONDARY

Pelaez and Hendrickson will man the safety positions.

Sophomore Nolan Bennett is also a secondary key along with Ryder Casey and Johnson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

This is a major strength for Unicoi with Mendoza back after being chosen as an all-state punter last year.

Mendoza will also handle the place-kicking and kickoff duties. Freshman Jose Lopez could also contribute.