BLUFF CITY — The Unicoi County boys and Sullivan East girls both built commanding leads and then cruised to impressive Upper Lakes Conference victories on Friday at the Patriot Palace.
The Blue Devils (9-13, 1-2), behind a combined 38 points from Caleb Peterson and Eli Johnson, led by as many as 26 points midway through the third quarter on the way to a stunning 69-56 win over Sullivan East.
Draining five first-quarter 3-pointers, the Lady Patriots (17-8, 2-1) jumped out to a 28-10 lead after the first stanza and never looked back in an 81-65 win over the Lady Blue Devils (7-15, 1-3).
Unicoi was relentless with its rebounding and defensive play against the Patriots. A 36-24 lead at the half ballooned to 50-26 with 4:23 left in the third quarter.
Although the Pats put together a scoring surge over the final 12 minutes of the contest, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
“We lost by 26 on Tuesday to Elizabethton so I wasn’t sure how the guys would respond over here tonight,” said Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons. “But tonight, we played Unicoi County basketball. We buckled down and played solid defense and got on the boards.
“Hopefully, this game opened their eyes and showed them what they are capable of,” added Simmons. “This is how we have to play the rest of the year.”
Peterson and Johnson had 19 points apiece while Grant Hensley added 15 for Unicoi.
Dylan Bartley had 28 points to lead Sullivan East (11-5, 1-3).
With Jenna Hare scoring 19 of her game-high 29 points in the first half, the Lady Patriots raced to a 49-23 lead by halftime. That was more than enough of a cushion to keep the Lady Blue Devils at bay over the remainder of the contest.
“We had great ball pressure in the first half,” said East coach Allan Aubrey. “The girls just really played well tonight.
“We’re finally getting healthy, and I think we’ve found our rhythm,” added Aubrey. “I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight.”
Riley Nelson added 15 points for the Lady Pats.
Allie Lingerfelt, on the strength of 18 fourth-quarter points, including four treys, led Unicoi with 24 points while Faith Bennett chipped in 12.