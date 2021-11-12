ERWIN — These Tigers had the Blue Devils by the tail.
Pigeon Forge used a ball-control, time-consuming running game to grind out a 24-0 win over Unicoi County in the TSSAA Class 3-A state playoffs Friday night at Gentry Stadium.
Aiden Howard led the way for the Tigers, rushing 17 times for 122 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Ayden Littles added 98 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
The Tigers (9-2) will take on Alcoa next week in the state quarterfinals. The Tornadoes (11-1) demolished Gatlinburg-Pittman 63-0 to advance.
Pigeon Forge set the tone early. After a 42-yard kickoff return to open the game, the Tigers pounded out 47 yards in just three plays with Littles racing the final 33 yards for the score and a quick 7-0 lead.
Then, on Unicoi County’s first possession of the contest, the Tigers’ Noah Dyer snatched an interception to give his team the ball right back on the Blue Devils’ 33-yard line.
Five plays later, Howard bulled his way into the end zone on a 3-yard run to put Pigeon Forge on top 14-0 with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
“We established the line of scrimmage early,” said Pigeon Forge coach Scott Meadows. “And we just ran right at them. That set the tempo for the rest of the game.”
The Blue Devils’ defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half, but a 25-yard field goal by Pigeon Forge kicker A.B. Gonzalez made the score 17-0 at halftime.
Unicoi (10-2) took the second-half kickoff and held the ball for 15 plays, eating up almost 11 minutes of the third quarter. However, the Blue Devils failed to convert on a fourth-and-10 at the Pigeon Forge 18-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
“We had a slow start tonight and didn’t have good field position all night,” said Unicoi coach Drew Rice. “Pigeon Forge is not a team you want to get behind on the scoreboard.
“Our kids battled hard, but sometimes there are just nights like this.”
Howard added a 52-yard TD run late in the third quarter to provide the final margin of victory.
Nehemiah Edwards led the Blue Devils with 90 yards rushing on 19 carries.