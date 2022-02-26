ERWIN — “We want to keep this train rolling.”
Those were the post-game thoughts of Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle after the Blue Devils railroaded visiting Claiborne 74-46 in the Region 1-3A quarterfinals on Saturday.
The victory sends Unicoi (17-16) rolling down the line into Tuesday’s regional semifinals in Greeneville, where the “Blue Devils Express” will take on Volunteer. The Falcons (22-11), the regular season Upper Lakes Conference champions, downed Grainger 64-62 to advance.
“We split with Volunteer in the regular season,” said Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons. “If we can continue to play with the same energy we’ve had for the last 10 days, I like our chances going forward.”
Unicoi’s game plan was simple: pound the ball inside to Slagle and let the big guy show his stuff. Slagle responded with 10 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils raced out to a 19-10 lead.
The Blue Devils pressured the Bulldogs into 11 first-half turnovers and by halftime had built a commanding 42-22 advantage.
“We wanted to speed things up with our defense,” said Simmons. “We’d seen how well they ran their offense, so we didn’t want to let them run their stuff.”
Claiborne (10-20) rallied to open the third quarter, but the Blue Devils responded with a 13-0 spurt of their own and put the contest out of reach.
“Give credit to Unicoi,” said Claiborne coach Corey McGinnis. “Their early pressure forced us into mistakes, and they ended up getting a lot of easy buckets. Slagle hurt us early and we never really recovered.”
Slagle finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and hauling down 13 rebounds.
“Lucas was impressive tonight,” added Simmons. “He let everyone know who was the best player on the floor tonight.”
After suffering through a seven-game losing streak earlier this season, the Blue Devils turned the train around and have been rolling ever since. Last week they captured the District 1-3A tournament title.
“We just finally bonded,” said Slagle. “Our mindset now is to not let up and keep this thing going.”
Eli Johnson had a game-high 19 points for Unicoi with Bryson Peterson adding 14.
Zack Bailey led Claiborne with 15 points with Ethan Cupp chipping in 10.