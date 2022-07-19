BRISTOL — Tucker Brown defended the home turf with his win in the 64-car Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout late Monday night at Bristol Dragway.

The 17-year-old from Blountville defeated Junior Dragster racers from all over the country to win the prestigious event. A regular competitor at Thunder Valley, Brown took home the $5,000 check for his efforts.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

