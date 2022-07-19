BRISTOL — Tucker Brown defended the home turf with his win in the 64-car Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout late Monday night at Bristol Dragway.
The 17-year-old from Blountville defeated Junior Dragster racers from all over the country to win the prestigious event. A regular competitor at Thunder Valley, Brown took home the $5,000 check for his efforts.
“To go against a bunch of top-level racers, it was awesome to win it,” Brown said. “It definitely helped knowing the track and having the experience here. It gave me an advantage over the other kids.”
Brown is the son of 2013 ADRL Top Dragster world champion Barry Brown — and his siblings, Carson and Carley, are also successful drag racers.
Barry served as crew chief for Tucker’s efforts. His last-second efforts paved the way for Tucker’s victory. The fuel pump and evac came loose on the car and Barry quickly wired everything together to get Tucker down the track.
Tucker then posted a 7.498-second run at 77.35 mph. From the driver’s seat, he knew it was taking longer than usual at the starting line. Other than that, he didn’t know anything was wrong.
“His crew chief on the other hand was stressed out a little bit,” Barry said. “He did his burnout and the bracket that holds the fuel pump and evac tube broke. It laid on the side of the car. He wasn’t going to be able to make his pass unless I figured something out. I was able to tie it up and it stayed on the car for one more pass.”
His final-round opponent was Madison Schonberger from Pennsylvania. He beat drivers from West Virginia and Florida in the previous two rounds.
Tucker has already won a Top Dragster race and will be moving to the big cars full-time next year. He’s also competed head-to-head against his older brother with each coming away with round victories.
The family competition as well as the tough battles Tucker has faced in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway helped prepare him for Monday night’s big moment.
He and the other youth racers will now transition to the official start of the NHRA Junior Dragster Eastern Conference Finals, which run Thursday through Saturday.
“I’m pumped for it,” Tucker said. “My car is good, I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go.”
