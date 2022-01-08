When Providence Academy basketball coach Damon Johnson was playing at Science Hill back in the early 1990s, the school out on Carroll Creek Road wasn’t even established yet.
Nowadays, the Knights are a blossoming program with a star-studded cast at the top of the athletic department. Legendary Science Hill coach George Pitts, who has won pretty much everywhere he’s been, is the athletic director while Johnson handles all the work on the court.
“It’s a full circle. If you give Providence a lot of recognition and clout, you give kids the opportunity to be in positions that they probably wouldn’t be in,” Johnson said.
DOUBLE DUTY
Johnson handles coaching duties for both the boys and girls, which is not always easy having to go from one to the next.
“I love basketball and it’s a gift that I’ve been given,” Johnson said. “I’ve played it my whole life and I love it. For me, it’s not as hard as people think it is. There’s some difficulties for sure, but I still love it.
“Speed is definitely different and how I communicate to the kids is different. Boys and girls are two totally different people.”
The boys have a record of 12-7 on the season while the girls are 12-5. The schedules, however, have been turned up another notch. The boys have played teams like mighty Oak Hill Academy, Knox Catholic and Asheville Christian (North Carolina).
Johnson admits that the schedule is a gauntlet, but the kids are getting opportunities to not only play some of the best squads in the Southeast — but in the nation.
“I’m not too happy with this year right now, but it is going well,” Johnson said. “The program has changed and we’re doing a lot of good things really, really fast.
“It’s not about my record. It’s just about the growth of the kids and the program.”
WORKING WITH PITTS
Johnson and Pitts have a relationship that goes way back to their championship days at Science Hill.
Johnson was an intricate part of the 1990 state champion and 1991 state runner-up team as a senior before going on to play for Tennessee and Kevin O’Neil along with backcourt mate Shane Williams.
“It’s unbelievable getting to work with Coach Pitts,” Johnson said. “I realize how much I have to learn in being a coach. Being around a legend like that, it really puts me in my place and let’s me know that I have a long way to go.”
Pitts admits that sometimes he does want to get back out on the court, but he has to suppress those old coaching habits and let Johnson do his own thing.
“I still want to coach, but I think the Lord brought me to Providence Academy and I’m very glad to be here,” Pitts said. “Damon is great for Providence. The kids want to play for him and he has the temperament of knowing when to turn it on and turn it off. I’m just glad to have the opportunity to be here.
“It’s hard going in there and watching the games. During the boys games, there’s times that I want to referee, coach or critique the players. I don’t know when that’s going to stop.”
THE SHARPSHOOTER
When looking at the Knights on paper, there’s not a player that really stands out unless you go to watch.
Senior Andrew Lawrence is not only the best shooter on the team, he’s one of the best in the state regardless of affiliation or classification. Lawrence has already made 65 3-pointers on the season, which ranks second — according to MaxPreps — behind Clinton’s Jackson Garner.
“When Andrew came over here, he was probably on the JV team,” Johnson said. “It’s just about working with the kids and giving them an opportunity they wouldn’t have gotten elsewhere.”
Lawrence is also fifth in 3-pointer percentage, hitting just over 48% of his shots from long range.
“His progression is what Providence is about,” Johnson said. “You bring a kid in and of course they’re going to have more weaknesses than they do strengths in high school. We want to develop those weaknesses into strengths.
“His strength was shooting from day one. If he goes to college, he’ll go for shooting the basketball. I knew he was a good shooter, but to be the best in Tennessee says a lot. That, to me, is the ultimate progression — going from not being known to being one of the best.”
TSSAA MEMBERSHIP
Recently, Providence applied for membership in TSSAA Division II private schools. In basketball, the Knights would be in the smallest classification of the private schools, which is Class A.
Providence, however, was tabled at the last board of control meeting in November and will have to adjust some of the paperwork before going before the BOC again in February.
“We made the decision two years ago when I came — that was one of the things that we wanted to get done,” Pitts said. “There are a couple of hoops that we need to go through and it will go before the board of control again in February. Hopefully, we’ll be accepted then.
“If we get in, the league we’ll be in will have all the teams in Knoxville except Lakeway, which is Morristown. So, there will be some travel involved. We’ll have an opportunity to compete for a championship then.”
Johnson and Pitts are far ahead of the curve, having already scheduled most of the schools — Knox Webb, Grace Christian, Berean Christian, etc. — that will be in Providence’s league when it does become a member of the TSSAA.
And the Knights are not only competing with those teams. They are winning.
“We’re going into a really good league,” Johnson said.
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
Back in Johnson’s day, places like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett were destination places for kids to go and play basketball.
That hasn’t changed, but there are far more opportunities for kids to go and get playing time these days.
“It really is two-sided,” Johnson said. “Being a Science Hill graduate, it’s sad to see the kids leaving there and going to other places. When I was growing up, that was the place everybody wanted to play.
“It’s also good for me as a coach. When the kids leave and go somewhere like here or Tri-Cities (Christian), they’re getting an opportunity that they might not have had before.”
The Knights do have eight seniors on the squad this season, but if everything goes well, they will be competing at their level in a few years for a title. And who doesn’t want to be associated with a winning program?
“The wave is now that some of the better players are going to private schools because they are hiring basketball coaches and they give more opportunities,” Johnson said. “If that wave continues, then the league we’re going to will be a really good league.”