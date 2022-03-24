Scott Bloomquist is only racing part-time these days. Still, the Hawkins County racing legend of the No. 0 machine wasn’t about to miss this weekend’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
After all, there are four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model features over the next couple of weeks and a champion’s purse of $100,000.
There’s also the fact that Bristol Motor Speedway is site of a pair of Bloomquist’s marquee victories two decades ago. Last year, he finished third in the Bristol Dirt Nationals Super Late Model feature as it’s a track that suits his style.
“There’s a different preparation that is necessary for Bristol, just because of the speed,” he said. “Mentally, I’ve never been on a track that I thought was fast enough yet. So I mean, I love Bristol, I love all the big race tracks. It’s just such a big facility and it’s great even to have an opportunity to come back and run again there.”
With over 600 wins, the Hawkins County racer is arguably the greatest dirt late model driver of all-time. He was proud of how he ran on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol oval in 2021. The Mooresburg resident has seen his shares of struggles the last three years after a motorcycle accident and multiple surgeries.
“My performance there last year, I thought was very good,” he said. “I was still going through quite a bit of problems after having my hip replacement surgery. And you know, we were trying to pass Kyle Larson there early in that one race and then Devin Moran had a little harder tire and got by both of us. But we ran third next event and I think we’re going to be better this year.”
He added the hip is as good as it’s been for two years. He had carpal tunnel surgery and feels his right arm, elbow and wrist are coming around. He had been living with numbness in his pinky and ring finger on his right hand.
To get ready for Bristol, he’s turned to a different kind of training.
“I’ve had my go kart out running laps around the shop wide open,” he explained. “Just preparing my body to get accustomed to the G-forces, it’s really amazing, you can actually get really close to what you get at Bristol on my go kart. I’m taking it real serious because we’re planning on coming up there and doing awesome.”
Bloomquist, who grew up in California before coming to East Tennessee, was a former champion at Kingsport Speedway when it was covered in dirt. He’s also a three-time Lucas Oil Series National Champion and a four-time champion of the former Hav-a-Tampa Series.
Still, racing at Bristol is a unique animal.
“First of all, it is a rush because you end up running a lot of laps without even lifting off the fuel,” he said. “With the cubic-inch engines that we run in the car, as fast as we’re running around at places is serious.Your brain has to get up to speed and you’re downloading a lot of information really fast.
"But again, I’ve always enjoyed the faster, the better. Bristol is absolutely one of my most enjoyable places to come and race."