Both Dobyns-Bennett and Hampton benefitted from the TSSAA’s blind-draw format for the boys’ state basketball tournament.
Action in the five-day event begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Coffee County
The Indians got the best quarterfinal matchup of any Class 4A team. It’s not an indictment of Coffee County as a team, but the Red Raiders are living on Cloud Nine and floating on the strength of their first district title in over 40 years and their first state tournament berth since they were known as Manchester Central back in 1965.
The Indians will play Coffee County on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., EDT.
If seedings were done, the quarterfinals would have looked like this:
• Bartlett vs. Coffee County (1 vs. 8)
• Beech vs. Clarksville (2 vs. 7)
• Cane Ridge vs. Lebanon (3 vs. 6)
• Bearden vs. Dobyns-Bennett (4 vs. 5)
That would have put the Indians in a more difficult first-round matchup, and they still would have faced the potential of playing Bartlett in the semifinals.
Another factor in the Indians' favor is Coffee County doesn’t have a great deal of size with its tallest key player standing 6-foot-3.
Hampton vs. West Carroll
The Bulldogs may not have an easy time in their quarterfinal contest (set for Thursday at 11 a.m.), but they came out pretty good as well.
West Carroll doesn’t have a lot of state tournament history while Hampton will make its 15th appearance. However, the War Eagles are in the field for the second straight year.
Seedings — adjusted to avoid teams from the same region playing each other — would have matched:
• Clay County vs. McKenzie (1 vs. 8)
• North Greene vs. East Robertson (2 vs. 6)
• MAHS vs. Hampton (3 v. 7)
• West Carroll vs. Peabody (4 v. 5)
BAD LUCK OF THE DRAW
As it turned out, area girls basketball teams ran into some tough draws at the state tournament.
Each of the four Region 1 teams was paired against a team that reached the championship.
In Class 3A, Elizabethton lost by 17 points to state champion Upperman while Greeneville lost by 12 to runner-up Jackson South Side.
In another interesting note, Greeneville defeated Upperman 44-42 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in December.
In Class 1A, Cloudland lost by 23 points to runner-up Wayne County while North Greene was defeated by 14 against champion McKenzie.
Also of note, Science Hill played the two finalists in Class 4A a total of three times. The Lady Hilltoppers lost to champion Bearden twice, by margins of nine and 13 points — the latter coming in the sectional. Science Hill lost to runner-up Farragut by 16.
Of these local teams, Elizabethton returns the most firepower for the 2022-23 season. The Lady Cyclones’ state tournament roster was made up of five juniors, two sophomores, and three freshmen. And now those players have the experience of playing the state’s best Class 3A team on the court at Murfreesboro. It sure looks like the sky is the limit for next season.
FAN APATHY GROWING?
Attendance — which was an issue locally for high school basketball this year — was weak at this year’s girls state tournament.
It was especially noticeable when Farragut and Bearden played for the Class 3A title. Average attendance for the four championship games was 1,080, according to TSSAA figures.
For the entire tournament, a total of 28 games, the average attendance was an abysmal 756.
There are handy excuses, most notably higher gas prices and lingering COVID concerns, but the attendance woes also carry over from football season.
GETTING STARTED
The East Tennessee Softball Classic will take place this weekend at Winged Deer Park.
In the field are 18 teams, including defending state champion Farragut.
Action begins Thursday and runs through Saturday’s three bracket championships at 7:15 p.m.
Science Hill is the host team with locals Dobyns-Bennett, Volunteer, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Unicoi County, Unaka, Sullivan East and Johnson County also in the mix.
“The East Tennessee Classic has a history of being one of the premier high school softball tournaments in our area,” Lady Hilltoppers’ head coach Megan Harmon said. “We are excited to kick off the season by welcoming 18 teams to Johnson City. The field is strong and includes many talented players and teams. We are looking forward to a great weekend.”
NFHS SOCCER RULES
The National Federation of State High School Associations implemented a rule change for soccer, beginning with the 2022-23 season.
Hair adornments, including beads, may be worn, provided they are secured in a bun and do not present a safety hazard to the player, teammates or opponents. The allowance of hair adornments is an attempt to be more inclusive of participants’ cultural and religious beliefs.
Five other rules revisions were also approved by the NFHS Board of Directors:
• Rule 12-2 further defines the arm when determining handling offenses. A player is penalized for handling when carrying, striking or propelling the ball with a hand or arm, which is now defined by the upper boundary of the arm in line with the armpit.
• Penalty kicks must be kicked forward, toward the goal. If a penalty kick is not kicked forward, an indirect free kick is awarded to the defending team.
• A suspended game should be considered an official game if one complete half or more has been played, unless otherwise set forth by state association adoption.
• A goal cannot be scored directly from a goalkeeper’s throw into the opponent’s goal.
• On corner kicks, the defending team shall be 10 yards from the corner arc until the ball is kicked and the corner kick shall be kicked from the ground within the corner arc.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Science Hill had a pair of swimmers earn a chance to compete at the next level.
Dustin Niebauer signed with Centre College while Bruno Zaolin made it official with King University.