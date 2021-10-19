The Daniel Boone boys cross country team proved that lightning does strike twice at Tuesday’s annual Big 5 Conference championships at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze in Jonesborough.
The Trailblazers, without their top three runners due to a variety of circumstances, produced their sixth consecutive team title and 10th in the last 11 years. And Len Jeffers’ crew did it in style once again, notching a perfect score of 15 points for the second straight season by sweeping the first five places.
Prior to last season, there had been only one perfect score in the 58 previous editions of the meet — and that was produced by Science Hill way back in 1963.
The current stretch for the Trailblazers is tied for the most dominant run since Science Hill won 10 of 11 team races between 1998 and 2008.
Without star Conner Wingfield, usual second runner Levi Streeval and middle distance specialist Luke Mussard, the ’Blazers produced one of the more unlikely outcomes in the history of the meet.
“This one is pretty sweet,” Boone boss Jeffers said. “You take everything from this one as bragging rights since there’s not actually any advancement to regions. It’s still an important race, though.
“We were without our top three today, but you have to give the rest of our team credit. They didn’t hang their heads and they stepped up.”
Boone was led by Alex Quackenbush, who serpentined his way around the winding 5-kilometer course in 16:29.5 for the easy win. Next was Bryson Lewis (16:55.4), followed by Samuel Cline (16:58.8), Griffen Swinehart (17:01.1) and Ashton Sheesley (17:03.3).
“I started out right at 5-flat because I was trying to break 16 (minutes), but when I was running up in the front, there wasn’t anyone to go with,” Quackenbush said. “We’ve lost a couple of guys, but everyone else really has stepped up. They’ve taken on more responsibility and I know a couple of guys are taking it very seriously now.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins looked like he might break up the perfecto, but would wind up sixth in 17:07.4. Nick Daniel was the top finisher for team runner-up Science Hill, crossing in seventh (17:16.5).
With the win, Boone skipper Jeffers is now just one shy of tying legendary D-B coach Tom Coughenour for the most boys titles in meet history.
LADY PIONEERS WIN SQUEAKER
The meet venue was different for the first time since 1991 and David Crockett coach Mark Jennings could not have been happier.
His Lady Pioneers garnered their first cross country conference title of any sort by notching 51 points and edging out D-B by four (55). And that’s a history for Crockett that dates back to its days in the Inter-Mountain Conference beginning in the 1970s.
“It’s a pretty big deal and we’re really proud of it,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “That’s what we were hoping to do when we decided to have the race here at Fender’s Farm.
“We were hoping to get the win and Breanna Dunn lives right here on the course — and I told her that she had to defend her home turf.”
Freshman Maggie Bellamy led the way for Crockett, finishing fourth in 19:35.3 while Breanna Dunn was seventh in 20:01.4. Ashlynn Roy was next (ninth in 20:10.2) followed by Emily Ward (15th in 21:06.9) and Hannah McLain (16th in 21:24.7).
“Ashlynn Roy coming back made a huge difference,” Jennings said. “We were getting consistently fourth place out of this crew until she came back from her injury at Run for the Hills.
“Everything started turning around with Ashlynn’s oldest sister, Breanna. We got a team to go to state her senior year and then we had two really good teams when Taylor was here, but got squeezed out.”
Crockett became the first girls squad outside of D-B, Science Hill and Boone to win since Sullivan Central pulled off the feat in 2000.
DUNCAN CONTINUES DOMINANCE
Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan continued her superb senior season, notching her fourth win of the season and running a new personal-best of 18:35.8.
“I’m pretty happy with my race,” Duncan said. “I was trying to focus on my time here because I know it’s a good course. The pack behind me was pushing me, too, because I really didn’t know where they were.”
She is the first Lady Hilltopper to win the conference individual title since Lydia Lee in 2015. She is the eighth different Science Hill individual winner.
“I’ve definitely had a good season and I’m really happy with how it’s been going so far,” Duncan said.
D-B’s Autumn Headrick had to beat out Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield in the dying stages of the race for runner-up honors. Headrick crossed in 18:57.0 while Wingfield was third in 19:03.0.
UP NEXT
The biggest test of the year — the Region 1 meet — will be on Tuesday at Daniel Boone’s historic Trailblazer course.
In Class AAA, only the top three teams in each race along with the top five individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the state meet in Hendersonville on Nov. 4.
Boone will go for its sixth consecutive team title on the boys’ side and ninth in the last 10 years. David Crockett will try to defend its title from last year on the girls’ side.