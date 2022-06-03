It didn’t take a lot of deliberation to decide on this year’s best softball player.
Once again it was The Boone Blaster.
Maci Masters was chosen Friday as the Johnson City Press/Times News Sweet 16 player of the year.
The Lady Trailblazers’ junior was the middle-of-the-order force in leading Boone to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament. She set a state record with 25 home runs this season, a total that puts her No. 7 on the all-time national list — the second straight season she has produced a top-20 performance in the history of high school softball.
Masters batted .443 this season with an impressive total of 74 RBIs. She had an on-base percentage of .553 and scored 51 runs.
Joining Masters in the ring of honor was pitcher of the year Addyson Fisher. The sensational Volunteer freshman tossed 136 2/3 innings while allowing only 77 hits and 19 walks and striking out an astounding 257 batters. She finished with a record of 13-8, an ERA of 1.13, and a WHIP of 0.702.
Earning coach of the year honors was Jeremy Jenkins after leading his team to within six runs of playing for a state championship. Boone reached the event for the second straight year, and overcame a first-game loss before winning three in a row to reach the losers’ bracket final.
Boone also totaled 38 wins against just 10 losses on the season.
Along with the Sweet 16 team, also honored were superlative performances in soccer, tennis and track.