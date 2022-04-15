Ryan Blaney believes he has the speed to reach victory lane. It’s just a matter of putting together a winning day.
The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford currently ranks second in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings (288-285) behind 2020 champion Chase Elliott. Through eight races, he has three top-five and five top-10 finishes.
His latest effort was a fourth-place finish last Saturday night at Martinsville. He heads into the Food City Dirt Race with a ton of confidence in his team and their performance.
“It’s been a pretty decent season. I’ve been really happy with the speed of our cars,” he said.
“Every race this year, I feel like we could have run top 10 pretty easy. Some of them we’ve had our issues of not getting the finishes, but I think overall I’ve been really happy with our speed.
“We’ve been working on a few things from pit road and then working through what we need to do to this car to kind of maximize its potential? How do I need to drive it to get the most out of it? But I think we’ve been doing a great job and it’s been a really, really good start to the year.”
This performance comes with the new Next Gen car and a new crew chief in Jonathan Hassler. Now is the added challenge of racing on dirt. While many would believe Blaney would have an advantage on the surface with his grandfather Lou a dirt modified legend in Ohio, and his father Dave and uncle Dale former sprint car champions.
Ryan showed a natural ability to adapt by leading practice for the 2021 Food City Dirt Race. He posted a solid eighth-place finish in the first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970.
“Obviously, it was very different than anything we’ve ever done before,” he said. “One of the biggest things when I was fastest was the track was pretty tacky and wet. I was just able to just blitz it off in there for a couple laps and get the best lap. I’ve never really been into looking at practice times or speed, especially early on the dirt. It’s more when the track is slicked off and what you’re going to race in that you can kind of look at times.”
As the track got rubbered in and was more like an asphalt surface, it suited Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano, who went on to win the race. Blaney hopes the move to night will change the pace some. However, he believes that could lead to guys like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman with extensive dirt experience having an advantage.
“It’s a way different race car than anything they’ve ever run on dirt. But where they can really excel is they’re really good at understanding the track changing,” Blaney said. “If it gets slicker, getting rubber put down, they can really figure that out early. Because they have so much experience, they kind of know how to adjust right away or move around right away — instead of waiting too late like someone with not a lot of experience.”
One of Blaney’s strengths as a driver has been his ability to adapt, certainly with the Next Gen car. He likes some of the changes like a smaller spoiler on the back of the car, which has led to the car being more unstable.
“As time goes on, drivers are going to get more used to racing this car,” Blaney said. “You adapt and adjust. But it’s been pretty good to feel the differences. You’ve got to have a different mindset to go to some of these tracks. You can’t push it this hard or else you’ll overstep it a lot easier than you could the other car. It’s put on some really good shows so far.”