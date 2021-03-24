Ryan Blaney is confident coming into this Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
While the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford doesn’t have much experience racing on dirt, he does bring the momentum of winning last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson dominated most of the race, but Blaney ran him down and passed him with eight laps to go for his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series win.
“You can’t apply too much from Atlanta to Bristol, but everybody’s confidence is up,” Blaney said on a Zoom call to promote the Food City Dirt Race. “We didn’t have the best start to the year. We got in wrecks at Daytona and Homestead and didn’t run well at the (Daytona) road course. It was nice to put some good runs together. The confidence booster from my side to the team’s side, that doesn’t hurt racing week-to-week.”
Earlier in the weekend, Blaney spent time watching the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. He admitted to being a little jealous watching Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott sliding Super Late Model cars around Bristol Motor Speedway. He doesn’t know how much that will apply to the heavier Cup Series cars.
“Those guys were hauling the mail around there. We won’t be doing it as fast as the Late Models,” Blaney said. “I was looking at the track surface, how rough it got, where the groove was. The Late Models are going to tear up the track more than us where they’re going faster and putting a lot of load on the track.”
Blaney grew up around dirt. His grandfather Lou raced Modifieds and Sprint Cars, winning an estimated 600 races in 47 years. His father, Dave, is a former World of Outlaws champion and his uncle, Dale, is a six-time champion of the All-Star Circuit of Champions.
Yet, Ryan has limited experience, although he raced a couple of times in the Truck Series at Eldora, finishing third behind Bubba Wallace and Ron Hornaday Jr. in 2014.
“People always think I grew up dirt racing because of what my dad did,” he said. “Only a handful of times I’ve been on dirt, like a 410 Sprint Car or a big-block Modified. I ran the Truck race at Eldora a couple of times, but I wasn’t able to do dirt prep before this weekend. I’ve been getting insight from dad. I guess I will rely on my family genes to get around there.”
Asked if guys with extensive dirt backgrounds have an advantage, Blaney believes it will help drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell with good throttle control when they have wheel spin. His own wins on the Bristol concrete in the Xfinity and Truck Series won’t be much of a factor, but at the end of the day, it’s about who adapts fastest to the changing conditions.
Even with the challenges, Blaney likes how NASCAR has mixed up the 2021 schedule, from racing on dirt the first time since 1970 to taking the Cup Series to new markets and new fans.
“From this dirt race, going to the Circuit of the Americas, to Nashville, to Road America, that’s great,” he said. “It gives the Cup Series opportunities to go to different parts of the country and put on a show. It’s good we’ve added the road courses from the ROVAL (at Charlotte) to other courses we’ve never been to. It’s growing the sport.”