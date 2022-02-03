Blackthorn Club at The Ridges has been chosen as the site for the Tennessee State Senior and Super-Senior Amateur golf championships.
The tournament is set for Aug. 17-19 at the Arthur Hills-designed course in Jonesborough. The Senior Am is for players at least 55 years old, while the Super-Senior is for those over 65.
“It’ll be a cool thing to have, for sure,” Blackthorn pro Mike Davenport said. “It’s always good to get back on the rotation with the Tennessee Golf Association and host a major event. We have a lot of good senior golfers around here and it’s nice to give them a home game.”
Entries open March 2. The field for the 54-hole tournament will consist of 120 players.
The tournament was last held at Blackthorn in 2012 and a Northeast Tennessee golfer came close to winning. Tim Dinwiddie, a Greene County resident, bogeyed the final hole to lose to Danny Green by one stroke. Dinwiddie went on to win the Senior Amateur in 2020.
Tim Jackson is the defending champion. His win at Windyke Country Club last summer was his record 26th Tennessee Golf Association tournament championship.
Davenport said the timing of this year’s tournament couldn’t be better.
“To have that the right time of year, it matches when the course should be perfect,” he said. “That late summer into early fall is peak time for golf in this part of the world.”
Blackthorn’s club championship will be held the weekend before the Senior Am, giving some of its more competitive members a chance to get some extra play right before the tournament.
The tournament comes less than two months before The Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, East Tennessee State’s home tournament that has featured many college players who have gone on to win professional majors.
“That’s an awesome event,” Davenport said. “The community gets involved. Our members enjoy it. You see names you’re going to see on TV on the PGA Tour someday. That’s an important event for not just for those college guys, but for our members and the community.”
The two big tournaments highlight what will be a busy golf calendar at the course. The club also hosts the local qualifier for the Drive, Chip and Putt event for junior golfers.
“We’re always interested in growing the game,” Davenport said. “Being able to use our facility to be able to grow the game is important to us.”