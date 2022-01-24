East Tennessee State has a new director of football operations. David Blackburn, a former Chattanooga athletic director, will take over that position in March prior to the beginning of spring practices.
“I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff,” newly minted Buccaneers football coach George Quarles said through a press release. “David has had tremendous success at Tennessee as both a director of operations and as an administrator as well as achieving great things at both Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee.
”I know he will bring years of experience and knowledge to this team and I look forward to continuing our friendship here in East Tennessee.”
Blackburn most recently completed a stint at Middle Tennessee State, where he retired as the senior associate athletic director for external affairs. Blackburn was hired at MTSU in 2018 and played a key role in the department, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blackburn brings years of experience in the football realm, serving on the University of Tennessee's football staff from 1992-2002. While at UT, he began as an assistant recruiting coordinator and developed into a longtime director of football operations.
In Blackburn’s 10 years as a football administrator, the Volunteers amassed a 108-28 overall record. They were 6-5 in bowl games during that period, capping their 1998 national championship season with a 23-16 Fiesta Bowl win over Florida State.
Blackburn moved into an administrative role in UT’s athletics department in 2003 and remained there until he was hired as the athletics director at Chattanooga in 2013. Blackburn hired ETSU athletic director Scott Carter as a fundraiser for the Vols and they worked together for nine years.
“I’m so excited to welcome David Blackburn into our ETSU athletics family,” Carter said in a released statement. “He is respected across the country as one of the best in the business of college athletics. David has been one of the most influential people in my life, both personally and professionally, and he will be an incredible asset to our football program and this university.”
Blackburn served as Chattanooga’s AD from 2013 to 2018, then made the move to Murfreesboro. Under his guidance at Chattanooga, the Mocs became the first SoCon school to win the conference title in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same season.