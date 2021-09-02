AFTON — Chuckey-Doak had six touchdowns of 25 yards or longer in a 48-12 rout of Johnson County on Thursday.
Quarterback Cadin Tullock had 177 passing yards and 84 rushing yards as the Black Knights romped to a 41-6 halftime lead. Colton Smith added 108 rushing yards.
Johnson County briefly slowed the onslaught when Conner Simcox hit Nate Rice on a 58-yard pass play to get the Long- horns on the scoreboard.
Simcox threw for 243 yards with Rice finishing with 140 receiving yards. Jace Stout added 92 receiving yards. Trevor Henson, Rice and Stout all finished with seven tackles.
South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8
GREENEVILLE — Luke Myers wreaked havoc on the Happy Valley defense leading the Rebels to the Region 1-2A victory.
Myers completed 14 of 17 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns. He had 18 rushes for another 58 yards.
He had four TDs in the first half alone to give South Greene a 26-0 lead. He connected with Jalen Ingram for touchdowns of 49 and 37 yards. He also hit Caleb Robinson for a nine-yard TD and Clint Lamb for a 13-yard score.
The Warriors came out determined in the second half as Anthony Little put Happy Valley on the scoreboard with a seven-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion run.
Myers responded with a 37-yard shovel pass to Keshawn Engram and an 11-yard touchdown run from Ronan Buss.
Pedro Colunga led HV with 37 rushing yards. Little rushed for 28 yards.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 7, David Crockett 0
Peyton Moore had the hat trick as the Lady Tribe rolled against the Lady Pioneers.
Macee Pickup put D-B ahed with a goal in the fourth minute. Ava Flan- ary scored next with an assist by London Taylor.
After the first of Moore’s scores, Madeline Lyons scored on the corner kick from Mia McLain. Flanary assisted Pickup on the next goal as Dobyns-Bennett took a 5-0 lead into the intermission. Moore netted the final two scores.
Providence Academy 6, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Lali Lemon had two goals and an assist in the Lady Knights’ shutout victory.
Addi Yelton made an impact on the field and in goal. She finished with a goal, an assist and five saves. Merea Stine also scored two goals and Katie Loran accounted for the other score.
VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 0
Autumn Holmes and Jordan Hallman each finished with 10 kills to lead the Lady ’Toppers 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 over the Lady Pioneers. Holmes added three service aces, second only to Kinley Norris who had four aces to go along with her 31 assists and five digs.
Olivian Kniesley led the way with 11 digs and Lexi Kalogeros was right behind with 10. Lia Gay and Addison Stables added seven and five kills, respectively.
Volunteer 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Chloe Redwine had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs, along with three aces, as the Falcons soared to the 25-26, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Longhorns.
Veda Barton had 11 digs and nine kills, while Emily Christian finished with nine digs and seven kills.
Lily Christian set up Volunteer with 34 assists and six digs. Angel Hall also had six digs, while Jaycee Cassidy had five kills and five digs.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Vikings emerged victorious 25-15, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 over the Lady Cyclones.
Sophie Meade slammed 15 kills and picked up eight digs for Tennessee High. Madison Blair tallied eight kills and nine digs, while Kira Adams added four kills and a pair of blocks. Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin each dished out 16 assists and Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 18 digs.
Mattie Davis led Elizabethton with 10 kills and 16 digs. Jayci Bowers had 22 assists and 15 digs. Grace Martin provided 12 assists, while Cheyenne Poiroux came through with eight digs, three aces. Krisalyn Elliott accounted for five kills.