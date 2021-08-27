ELIZABETHTON — Chuckey-Doak’s Austin Morris hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass and added an interception to help the Black Knights to a hard-fought 14-0 win over Happy Valley at Warrior Hill on Friday night.
This marked the first win for Matt Ripley as head coach for Chuckey-Doak (1-1) and ended a nine-game losing streak to the Warriors (0-1).
“I think the last time we beat them I was in high school,” joked Ripley, who has been on the Black Knights’ staff for 16 years.
The game was a slugfest as both teams pounded the running game. Miscues and penalties kept both squads from finding the end zone for most of the first three quarters of the contest.
With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Ripley and his staff spotted a substitution by Happy Valley that they wanted to exploit.
“We saw a change at defensive back and thought we could take a shot,” said Ripley.
Black Knights’ quarterback Cayden Tullock lofted a pass down the right sideline that Morris hauled in and raced to paydirt.
“They switched the corners, and nobody covered me. I was wide open,” said Morris.
That put Chuckey-Doak up 6-0 heading into the fourth stanza.
With 8:39 left in the game, Colton Smith raced through the Warriors’ defense and sprinted 41 yards to paydirt to seal the deal. Jaylen Willett ran in the 2-point conversion, giving the Black Knights the final margin of victory.
“We spent most of the first half on their side of the field but couldn’t come away with any points,” said Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett. “Over the course of the game we just wore down and made too many mistakes. We’re young, but we’re going to have to grow up in a hurry.”
Sophomore running back Brasen Murvin led the Black Knights’ bruising ground attack with 22 carries for 102 yards.
Chuckey-Doak was its own worst enemy with 14 penalties for 87 yards.
Up next
Happy Valley travels to South Greene next week while Chuckey-Doak hosts Johnson County.