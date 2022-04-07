Seamus Power had his chances. He just couldn’t get a birdie putt to fall.
The former East Tennessee State golfer was making his Masters debut on Thursday and he played solidly, staying out of trouble for the most part.
Power shot a 2-over-par 74 at Augusta National in his first round in a major championship. His day included 16 pars and two bogeys.
Power made several clutch par putts in the 4- to 8-foot range, but couldn’t convert any of his birdie chances. He had six birdie putts of 15 feet and closer.
On a positive note, he did not three-putt any of the treacherous greens.
“My speed on the greens was a little bit off and I just missed a couple chances,” he said. “It’s kind of frustrating but I did a lot of good things so that was kind of encouraging. I just need to take advantage of some of the opportunities I gave myself. Hopefully I can do that tomorrow.
“You have to wait for opportunities and if you can get a good look below the hole you feel like you need to make it. I had a couple and I wasn’t quite able to take advantage.”
The bogeys came on the par-four fifth hole, when his approach bounced into a bunker behind the green, and the par-four 14th, when a wayward tee shot left him in the trees.
Power laid up on all four of the par-five holes and made par on each. He said he was tempted to go for the green with his second shot on the par-five 15th hole, which has a pond that collects any shot that doesn’t quite reach, but was talked out of it by his caddy, Simon Keelan.
“I was sitting on 15th fairway and I was right on the limit,” Power said. “And because I hadn’t made any birdies, I was really wanting to hit 3-wood even though it probably wasn’t the shot. It was one of those holes that Simon kind of talked me out of it and I laid up. I didn’t make a birdie, but at least I gave myself a good chance.”
As the old saying around Augusta goes, you can’t win the Masters on Thursday, but you sure can lose it. Power certainly didn’t play himself out of the tournament.
He’ll need a solid second round on Friday to make the cut. His opening round left him seven shots off the pace of first-round leader Sungae Im, a player Power beat 5&4 in the Dell World Match Play tournament a couple of weeks ago.
“Patience is going to be massive and the same thing tomorrow,” said Power, a 35-year-old Irishman who is ranked 41st in the world. “Good or bad start, you have to stay patient because you will get chances. It’s just a matter of taking them.”