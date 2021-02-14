The Cloudland girls basketball team is in prime position to make a deep postseason run.
That is in no small part due to the play of senior guard Jasmine Birchfield.
“Jasmine is our motor,” Lady Highlanders coach Matt Birchfield said. “We go as she goes and she plays a pivotal role in our system.”
Recently, Jasmine registered her 1,000th career point in a Watauga Valley Conference game against University High.
Even though her high school career has flourished, Coach Birchfield remarked that he, at times, has had to urge her to score.
“I’ve had to get on to her before because she’ll pass up a shot in order to get her teammates involved,” he said. “Honestly, though, that’s one of the things that makes her one of the top players in our conference and there are a lot of good players in our league.”
Said Jasmine: “I actually like getting assists more than I do scoring. It makes me feel better than I would if I hit a layup or a 3-pointer. I like to get other people involved.”
Jasmine averages 10 points and four assists a game for the Lady Highlanders, who sit atop the Watauga Valley with a 8-1 record in league play and a 17-4 overall record.
“North Greene is a good team and we do get frustrated when we play them,” she said. “But, we were able to beat them the last time and I felt like we played a lot better than the first time.”
The player’s selflessness on the court translates to off the court, too.
As a junior, she received her CNA credentials and currently works with Silver Angels of Elizabethton. Birchfield works with older folks providing services that some people may not be able to do.
“A lot of what we do is home health care,” she said. “I do a lot of work around the house and pretty much any of the small things that those people can’t do. It really makes me feel good about myself.”
Coach Birchfield remarked that it’s a rarity to see someone that young giving back to the community by providing health care to an older generation.
“You just don’t see that when you’re that young,” he said. “But that’s the kind of person she is and she is always trying to give back in some way. It’s great to see a young person like that doing good work.
“It makes you feel a little bit better when it’s one of your own, too.”
The District 1-A tournament is set to begin on Friday and Cloudland will be one of the teams to really watch.
And look for Jasmine Birchfield to be out there dishing it out to her teammates.