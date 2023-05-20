Euggie Jones

Glenrochie Country Club pro Euggie Jones, the founder of the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship, was awarded one of the tournament’s green jackets on Saturday.

ABINGDON, Va. — Johnson City’s Matthew Hogan shot a 1-over-par 73 Saturday at Glenrochie Country Club to take a three-stroke lead in the first round of the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship.

Hogan, playing the Boys 15-18 Division, had three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey. He made the turn at one under par.

