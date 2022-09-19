WEEKLY HONORS

TOP TEN

Tennessee High moved into the rankings at the No. 8 spot this week.

Team W-L Prv 1. Dobyns-Bennett 5-0 1 2. Greeneville 5-0 2 3. Daniel Boone 5-0 3 4. Hampton 5-0 4 5. Science Hill 3-2 5 6. Unicoi County 5-0 6 7. Elizabethton 1-3 8 8. Tennessee High 2-2 NR 9. Chuckey-Doak 3-1 9 10. David Crockett 2-3 7

Top player

Aiden Riner, Daniel Boone

In their biggest game of the season thus far, the Trailblazers leaned on their workhorse running back and Riner delivered with four touchdowns.

The junior racked up 132 yards rushing on 25 carries as Boone whipped Region 1-5A foe Morristown West, 38-7.

Defensive unit

Science Hill Hilltoppers

It was defensive domination in a 35-0 win over William Blount.

Science Hill allowed only 71 yards of total offense, vetoing the Governors’ ground game to the tune of 2.1 yards per attempt. The Hilltoppers recovered a fumble, picked off a pass, recorded a sack, forced eight incompletions in nine attempts, and shut down 9 of 11 third-down attempts.

The Hogs Award

Elizabethton Cyclones

Near-perfect pass protection highlighted the Clone Hogs impressive performance in a 47-0 whipping of Grainger.

The Cyclones’ line provided enough time for 13 completions in 15 attempts for 327 yards. The run-blocking was solid as well, paving the way for 112 yards on just nine attempts, an average of 12.4 per carry.