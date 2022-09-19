It’s Reckoning Friday for a pair of Northeast Tennessee heavyweights.
No, it isn’t the biggest game of the regular season for either Dobyns-Bennett or Science Hill, and neither team even faces a region opponent.
But it’s time to drop the postseason pretense, ignore the state rankings, and see what is really going on here.
It’s a little different for Science Hill because the Hilltoppers have already been throttled once this season. So let’s start with Dobyns-Bennett and see why the game against Greeneville will be a testing time where the legitimacy of future hopes will likely be revealed.
Full disclosure and honesty: The Indians haven’t played a tough opponent yet. The combined mark of 5-16 by their opponents attests to this. And while Greeneville is Class 4A, it has won four state championships since 2010 and defeated the Indians in dominant fashion in each of the last two meetings: 35-7 last year and 43-3 in 2018. The Greene Devils are ranked No. 1 in the state this year, having outscored five opponents by a combined margin of 187-28.
If Dobyns-Bennett is going to build the resume of a team that can hold up against Maryville in the playoffs, the Indians need to hold up against Greeneville.
And that brings us back to Science Hill, which won’t have to wonder how it stacks up against Maryville after Friday night. The Hilltoppers get the Rebels at home, an advantage unavailable to whoever wins the Region 1-6A championship if Maryville reaches the state quarterfinals.
Unlike the Indians against Greeneville, the Hilltoppers are a heavy underdog versus a Maryville — an opponent the Hilltoppers haven’t been able to challenge for a full four quarters. Last year’s 41-17 loss was the second-closest game the Hilltoppers have played against Maryville in this century. The other scores were 34-7, 45-7, 45-0, 52-17, 35-14, 42-7 and 42-0.
It should be noted, however, that only one of those seven games (52-17 in 2015) was at home. The downside is the Hilltoppers don’t have the same level of home-field advantage as most schools. Attendance has been noticeably lacking even for bigger games, but this provides a chance for Science Hill fans to change that narrative.
Regardless, this is a potential season-changing opportunity for the Hilltoppers. Playing a competitive four quarters, win or lose, would likely do wonders for this team’s postseason outlook.
HISTORICAL ’BLAZERS
Daniel Boone finished the first half of its season with an impressive total of 14 points allowed, which puts the Trailblazers on pace to have the best defensive season in Northeast Tennessee since 1950.
With the remaining schedule of CAK, Science Hill, Tennessee High, David Crockett and Hampton, it seems unlikely the Trailblazers can maintain their current pace. But so far Boone has been one of the best defensive teams this area has seen in many years.
Dobyns-Bennett holds the current mark for fewest points allowed since 1950, surrendering only 31 in in 1964.
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 3. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 4. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 2. Greeneville
Class 3A — 4. Unicoi County, 8. Chuckey-Doak
Class 2A — 1. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
GREENEVILLE at DOBYNS-BENNETT
It’s a battle of undefeated teams with big goals for the season. The Indians have outscored five opponents by a combined margin of 219-34 while the Greene Devils’ margin in five games is 189-28.
MARYVILLE at SCIENCE HILL
The Rebels have surrendered 82 points, the most in their first five games since 2018. But their defense traditionally gets tougher in the second half of the season and into the playoffs.
Science Hill will likely need big plays in the passing game to have a shot at the upset.
ELIZABETHTON at ANDERSON COUNTY
This could be the Cyclones’ toughest challenge to date. The Mavericks have racked up at least 35 points in every game with the defense playing well in all but one.
SULLIVAN EAST at UNICOI COUNTY
This is not only a big challenge for the Blue Devils because of the Patriots’ improved offense. It’s also a chance for East to erase the bitter memory of failing to finish a 28-7 third-quarter lead in last year’s game in Bluff City.