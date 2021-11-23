The schools with the largest enrollments dominated first-round boys action at the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament Tuesday night.
West Ridge, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High and host David Crockett all were victorious and advanced to Friday’s semifinal round.
West Ridge 73, Unicoi County 63
Jackson Dean put on a shooting display in the first half and Dawson Arnold was a force inside after halftime as the Wolves dispatched the Blue Devils.
Dean hit six of seven shots from 3-point range to finish with 18 first-half points. With the Blue Devils concentrating on stopping Dean the last two quarters, Arnold was strong in the paint, matching his team-high 18 points.
West Ridge showed balance as Cooper Johnson had 14 points, Wade Witcher scored 11 and Preston Sams had eight.
“I told Dawson this was his coming-out party,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “That guy has improved so much. He’s worked hard, a great kid. He’s special. Jackson Dean, he was super that first half. We knew they wouldn’t let him shoot the second half, but Cooper Johnson did a good job of controlling the game.”
It was quite the effort for the Blue Devils, playing without senior point guard Bryson Peterson, who missed the game with a wrist injury. The Blue Devils sliced the lead to 61-57 on a pair of Ty Johnson free throws with 4:26 to go.
Preston Sams answered on the other end with a 3-point shot. Witcher hit another 3-pointer moments later and the Wolves regained control. Witcher put an exclamation point with a dunk with nine seconds left.
Grant Hensley hit five shots behind the arc and finished with a game-high 19 points for Unicoi County. Lucas Slagle scored 15 points in his first game back after suffering a knee injury in the football playoffs. Eli Johnson accounted for 13 points and Keilet Rodriguez produced eight.
Dyer saw it as a quality win for West Ridge after the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central.
“Unicoi County is a good team with good guards and a post player who is fantastic,” Dyer said. “I knew it was going to be down to the wire. That’s what we need. It’s the first time these guys have been together in a pressure game. I thought our effort was great and they were unselfish.”
David Crockett 70, Cloudland 21
The Pioneers had an easy time against Cloudland, which had much of its roster missing due to the football playoffs.
It was a chance for several different players to shine, including point guard Dawson Wagner and Isaiah Lang, who each ended with 13 points. Gage Peterson scored 10 points with nine coming from freshman Jacob Arnold and seven from Seth Britton.
“With Dawson being a true point guard, he can handle the ball, give me two points when we need them. We’re glad to have him back,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “It was good to get the freshman Jacob Arnold in. He has a bright future and will probably be point guard next year. Where we have two tough games, we didn’t have a chance to get some of the guys before tonight.”
The Highlanders, who only had six players dressed, were led by Donte Williams with 10 points. Victor Hicks battled inside to score seven.
Daniel Boone 58, Unaka 33
A week later, this matchup was much more competitive.
One week after Boone destroyed Unaka 82-33 in the season opener, the Rangers trailed by two points at the half. The Trailblazers’ depth was a big difference in the second half, although the Rangers stayed within striking range until the fourth quarter.
Creed Musick led Boone with 15 points and Brayden Blankenship had 13. Luke Scott with nine and Luke Jenkins with seven added to the total.
Trailblazers coach Chris Brown was still upset with the first-half performance after the game.
“We’ve got to come to a basketball game with more passion and energy,” he said. “I was disappointed in our lack of intensity. That’s disrespectful to the game and our opponent. I thought Will Hamlin, Luke Jenkins and Luke Scott finally got us going with their rebounding, but we’ve got to get better.”
Joseph Slagle scored 12 points, all coming on 3-point shots, to lead Unaka. Landon Ramsey hit double figures with 10.
Tennessee High 59, South Greene 44
The Vikings got off to a fast start to down the Rebels in the boys tournament opening game.
Brandon Dufore scored 19 points and Ty Hopson came up with 17 for Tennessee High, which led by 11 after one quarter and maintained a 10-15 point lead most of the contest.
The Rebels, playing without 2020 tournament MVP Luke Myers — he’s healing from a football injury — were led by Clint Lamb with 12 points. Three other South Greene players finished with seven.