Thanks to upset wins by David Crockett and Daniel Boone over defending state baseball champion Science Hill, the Big Five Conference race is in a tizzy.
Only two games separate the top from the bottom.
And what makes things even more interesting is the setup for the district tournament: All games will be played at the home field of the highest-seeded team.
Dobyns-Bennett (4-2 in the league) entered Monday’s scheduled games in first place, a handful of percentage points ahead of Science Hill (5-3). West Ridge stood at 3-3 while David Crockett and Daniel Boone were each 2-4.
Big Five teams will finish off the doubleheader round-robin battles early this week. They will wrap up the 12-game schedule with single-game battles through the end of next week.
And since the bottom three teams already own wins over Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett — combined with the Hilltoppers and Indians splitting their first two games — almost anything is possible for how the standings will look at the end of the regular season.
As it stands now, Science Hill — the state’s top-ranked team — faces the possibility of a road district game, and the odds increase if the Hilltoppers lose any of their four remaining games.
It’s a good baseball league and that’s one reason why it produced a state champion last year.
DISTRICT SITES
Tournament action isn’t far off, with events starting in just over two weeks.
Here’s a look at where these tournaments are scheduled to be held:
BASEBALL
1-4A — Games will be played at the home field of the highest-seeded team.
1-3A — The Upper Lakes Conference is looking at TVA Credit Union Ballpark or ETSU’s Thomas Stadium.
1-2A — Elizabethton’s Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is the first target for the Three Rivers Conference.
1-1A — The Watauga Valley Conference is targeting David Crockett’s field or Milligan University.
SOFTBALL
1-4A — Games will be played at the home field of the higher-seeded team.
1-3A — This event will take place at Sullivan East’s field.
1-2A — All games will be played at the home field of the higher-seeded team.
1-1A — The tournament will take place at Elizabethton’s field.
SOCCER
1-AAA — All games will be played at the home field of the higher seed.
1-AA — All games will be played at the home field of the higher seed.
1-A — There will be only two games in this district, both played at the home field of the higher seed.
TENNIS
The individual district tournament will be held May 9-10 at Science Hill’s Liberty Bell courts.
Team tennis is moving into its final stages that determines the district champion. Science Hill has an edge on the boys’ side while the Tennessee High girls beat the Lady Hilltoppers 5-4 in their first match.
Science Hill and Tennessee High will meet against April 28 at the Liberty Bell courts.
STATE BASEBALL
Here are this week’s Press/Times News state rankings:
Class 4A
1. Science Hill (21-4)
2. Farragut (14-7)
3. Houston (24-4)
4. Powell (17-2)
5. Hendersonville (16-5)
6. Stewarts Creek (18-4)
7. Summitt (15-5)
8. Collierville (20-7)
9. Dobyns-Bennett (15-7)
10. Franklin (14-6)
Note: In the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll, Houston is No. 1 and Science Hill is No. 2 despite the following: On Friday, the Hilltoppers beat then No. 1 Powell by a score of 9-3 while No. 3 Houston lost to Farragut by a score of 11-4. And yet, Houston moved to No. 1 and defending state champion Science Hill stayed at No. 2.
Class 3A
1. Tennessee High (15-4)
2. Hardin County (15-7)
3. Munford (17-6)
4. Carter (17-4)
5. Lenoir City (16-5)
Class 2A
1. Pigeon Forge (22-2)
2. Adamsville (15-4)
3. Riverside (11-6)
4. Stewart County (11-1)
5. Forrest (11-5)
Class 1A
1. Eagleville (16-2)
2. Sale Creek (11-2)
3. McKenzie (11-3)
4. Gordonsville (13-7)
5. South Pittsburg (12-6)
STATE SOFTBALL
Here are this week’s Press/Times News state rankings:
Class 4A
1. Farragut (21-1)
2. Siegel (15-6)
3. Clarksville (19-3)
4. Daniel Boone (21-7)
5. Science Hill (21-8)
(Tie) Green Hill (17-3)
(Tie) Smyrna (17-4)
Class 3A
1. Lexington (24-1)
2. Soddy Daisy (21-5)
3. Gibbs (22-4)
4. Brighton (15-2)
5. White County (18-6)
Class 2A
1. Summertown (18-6)
2. Bledsoe County (17-1)
3. Sequatchie Co. (17-5)
4. Forrest (14-9)
5. Meigs County (11-2)
Class 1A
1. Huntland (11-2)
2. Eagleville (NA)
3. Gordonsville (13-4)
4. Sale Creek (12-11)
5. Unaka (11-7)
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Science Hill
Robert Eaton will make it official with the Naval Academy when he signs to play soccer Wednesday. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in The New Gym.