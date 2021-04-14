The 18th hole at Johnson City Country Club is undergoing a lot of changes this week.
The hole’s green sits below the club’s famous veranda, where golfers and interested observers often take delight in watching their peers try to escape from the cavernous sand traps that were known to swallow any approach shot not struck firmly enough.
Those two large bunkers that flanked the green have been removed. They’re being replaced by several smaller bunkers that aren’t as deep and won’t require as much maintenance.
“First and foremost, it’s the labor associated with the bunkers,” said JCCC head professional Tyler Deaver, who recently celebrated his first anniversary at the club. “They’re 30, 35 years old. It was the late ’80s when they were done the last time. With any kind of rain we would get, typically from beginning to end, it takes three days before those bunkers are playable again. And that’s without more rain.”
Noted golf course architect Mike Young is in town from Georgia overseeing the project, trying to get the course closer to A.W. Tillinghast’s original design.
In addition to the bunkers, several other changes are being made to the 18th hole. Also coming out are the mounds that surrounded the green, a move Young says will force golfers to hit better shots to get close to the hole on the green, which is not being changed.
“You’ll have to hit a good shot,” Young said. “We’re taking out the mounding that held shots in there. Now you’ll have to hit the right shot. There will be more hollows and chipping areas. Tillinghast did a lot of short grass around the greens, into hollows and chipping areas with less sand. That was a lot of sand.”
The area of sand in the bunkers will be reduced from 7,500 square feet to 3,500. The depth of the bunkers will be greatly reduced.
“It will kind of expose that green a little more,” Deaver said. “It will give it a classic look, the way it should look. It will be the way it looked when this was first designed.”
While much of the work being done is around the green, the entire hole will have a new look. Four large trees, including a dying oak that was encroaching into the right side of the fairway, have been removed. A fairway bunker is being added to make golfers think twice about just blasting a tee shot up the left side of the hole.
“We have a lot of good players here at the club and we have the Tillinghast, which last year we had the best field in a long time, and I saw everybody pull iron out and hit it down the left side,” Deaver said. “There’s really no thinking involved. Now there’s something to think about. There’s a fairway bunker down the left that you have to keep short of. If you try to hug the right side, we have out of bounds. Now you’re not just going for that one club. You can go through the entire bag.”
Some mounds are being added to the right side of the fairway as well.
Construction is scheduled to finish by the end of the week with sod going in immediately. The hole will be reopened soon with some of the sod areas off limits.
Deaver said the plan is to have it all grown in and fully playable by the club’s member-member tournament at the end of May. The 16th annual Tillinghast Invitational, scheduled for June 5-6, will give it its first real competitive test.