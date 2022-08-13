The fastest 10 weeks of any high school sports season kicks off Monday when volleyball gets underway.
Local teams have been together since the summer and are eager to hit the court.
Science Hill goes into this season as the defending champion of the Big 5 Conference, but the Lady Hilltoppers ultimately fell short of a second straight trip to the state tournament. They lost to Hardin Valley in a home sectional match.
West Ridge was the other team out of the larger classification to make the sectionals, losing to Maryville in straight sets.
The following is a brief look at each team.
DANIEL BOONE
The Lady Trailblazers have a new coach, but she is a familiar face. Several returning players, including senior libero Allie Davis, will keep Boone in the conversation.
Head coach: Kylie Shearer
Key returners: Allie Davis, Taylor Brinn, Addison Dietz
What the coach says: “We’re young and we’re not very tall, but it’s a good group. Addison and Abbie (Huff) will be our two setters. Both of our setters can play great defense, too. With Allie out there at libero, a ball doesn’t hit the ground no matter where she is. Even though she’s the libero, she’s the go-to.”
DAVID CROCKETT
Crockett has come a long way from where it was three years ago. Now it’s time to take the next step and there’s some solid experience currently on the team and coming up in the next few years.
Head coach: Ashton Hippenstiel
Key returners: Sophia Gouge
What the coach says: “There’s a lot of youth on this team and it’s going to be a battle every night. I could have a different lineup every single match or even every single set. I’ve got 14 kids that can all play.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
There’s certainly been some change for the Lady Indians this fall, beginning with a new coach and a new system. The Buck Van Huss Dome is out of commission for the foreseeable future — the roofing structure is being evaluated — so D-B will be playing its home games at John Sevier Middle School.
Head coach: Kayce Green
Key returners: Dakota Vaiese, Rachel Falin, Riley Brandon, Inari Phillips
What the coach says: “I firmly believe that teenage girls adopt the personality of their coach. You can see it at every level. The kids were very responsive when I first came in. We played a one-word association game on the first day and the word they picked was ‘restore.’ The kids felt like they had lost their love for the game and they were frustrated with everything around them.”
SCIENCE HILL
To say the Lady Hilltoppers lost a lot off last year’s stellar team is an understatement. One does not simply replace players like Jordan Hallman, Kinley Norris and Lexi Kalogeros, but additions like Molly Williams certainly will help.
Head coach: Laura Cook
Key returners: Autumn Holmes, Addison Stables, Marin Ross
What the coach says: “Autumn is very versatile on the front row and she’s becoming a more solid six-rotation player. Molly is a little spark plug for us and she’s gritty. She’s all over the place for us and she’ll be hard to get a ball down on. This team has come in and they really like each other. They root for each other and they understand what we have to do.”
WEST RIDGE
It’s not a starting-over scenario for the Lady Wolves, but a lot of new faces will be seeing court time. Parker Fischer will be looked to as one of the team’s leaders.
Head coach: Logan Kemp
Key returners: Rylee Haynie, Parker Fischer, Casey Wampler
What the coach says: “We have three returners that played on varsity last year. McKensi Smith is our other senior that is going to be playing on the outside along with Faith Wilson and Molly Cutshall that will both be setting. This is a really fun group and I laugh a lot with this group.”
PREDICTIONS
Player to watch: Autumn Holmes, Science Hill
Name the college and there’s a good chance the talented Lady Hilltoppers junior outside hitter has already been contacted. Holmes has the coveted power, height and jumping ability and she is steadily improving on the back row to become arguably the conference’s best six-rotation player.
Holmes will be the key stopping point for Science Hill’s foes, but such a task is far easier said than done.
Championship pick: West Ridge
The Lady Wolves lost 10 seniors off last season’s sectional squad, but Kemp’s group reloads and already looks to be in midseason form. The league will be more even this year than in the past, so teams like D-B and Science Hill cannot be counted out.