KINGSPORT — The David Crockett girls basketball team isn’t dead yet. In fact, the Lady Pioneers might just end up in the catbird’s seat.
Crockett (21-5, 5-3) postponed Dobyns-Bennett’s possible league championship celebration with a 47-43 win over the Lady Indians in a terrific battle on Tuesday’s Senior Night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
And now the Big 5 Conference will wait until Thursday to see if D-B (16-11, 5-2) can beat visiting Science Hill. Luckily for the Lady Tribe, they had a mulligan.
“Fortunately we have one,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We’ll hope to regroup. I felt we were in a good place. We’ll see if we’re still in a good place Thursday.’’
However, if the Lady Hilltoppers can beat the Tribe, a three-way tie for the top spot would favor Crockett, which has a 3-1 record against D-B and Science Hill.
A Science Hill win Thursday would give the ’Toppers a series split with D-B.
“We’re still in it for sure,” second-year Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We had to take care of business tonight and we did that. Now we just need a little help on Thursday and we’re Big 5 champs.”
The game was tied at 15 after one period and Crockett led 24-23 at intermission before the Lady Pioneers began to punish D-B on the baseline.
Kadence Fannon created space on the low block much of the evening and shot 3-footers off deft passes from Bella Ferguson and Nora Walters in particular.
A 5-foot-11 senior who scored on three straight possessions to leave Crockett with a 40-34 edge midway through the fourth period, Fannon scored 19 points.
“She had a great game,” Gouge said. “She’s a real presence, a weapon. We put in a little wrinkle to help get open inside. We passed it well from the high post.”
Francis tipped his hat.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Coach Gouge ... they outplayed us and outcoached us tonight,” the D-B mentor said. “I thought we had a good game plan but we seemed to be fighting uphill all night. They executed better than we did and that’s what it boiled down to.”
Still, down by six points, D-B fought back with full-court pressure to force three straight turnovers and produce a quick 9-0 spurt to lead 43-40 with 2:34 to play.
But the Lady Pioneers owned the final two minutes, tying it up at 43 when Walters hit a foul shot and followed with an 8-foot jumper after rebounding her second foul shot off the back iron.
In between two straight D-B turnovers, Fannon scored in the low post one more time, before Lacey Byrd hit both ends of a one-and-one with 17 seconds left.
Byrd and Walters both scored nine points and Emily Trivette, who nailed a pair of 3-point jumpers, added eight points in support of Fannon.
“Lacey Byrd came in and hit a big (3-point) shot and hit two clutch free throws to put us up two possessions, so give that freshman credit,” Gouge said.
“It got a little nerve-wracking when we lost the lead, but these girls have been down like that 10-11-12 times this year and they seem to always come back. I’m really proud of them.”
The Lady Indians were led offensively by the 19-point game of Caroline Hill and the 17-point outing of Hannah Frye.
D-B BOYS COMPLETE PERFECTION
The Dobyns-Bennett boys completed a perfect run through the Big 5 Conference with an 82-48 waltz past David Crockett.
The Indians (23-5, 8-0) will own the top seed in the District 1-4A tournament and will have a first-round bye and home-court advantage throughout.
“The conference was important, to set it up like we needed to have it set up and have home court,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “These guys have been bought in from the beginning and they have survived the gauntlet.
“Hopefully we’ve still got some in the tank. We’re playing good right now so hopefully we’ll be able to keep that up.”
The Indians cruised in this one, leading 23-14 after one period, 46-24 at halftime and 65-38 through three quarters.
The Tribe, who hit nine 3-point jumpers, received 17 points from Brady Stump, 14 from Jack Browder, 12 from Carter Metz and 11 from Jonavan Gillespie.
Browder was honored as the third member of the team to reach the 1,000-point plateau for his career, joining Metz and Malachi Hale.
Crockett (15-11, 2-6) was led by the 14-point performance of Dawson Wagner.