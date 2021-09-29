ELIZABETHTON — A whole season of golf and a state tournament berth came down to two strokes for University High’s Hank Berning.
The University High senior posted a round of 79 over 18 holes during Wednesday’s Region 1 Small Schools golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. It was just two strokes behind Gatlinburg-Pittman’s William Drager for the final individual berth.
Berning rallied for the score with three birdies on the back nine for an even-par 36. It came after he shot a 43 on the front nine, which he admitted isn’t his favorite part of a golf course.
“It felt different on the back nine. I knew I had to shoot in the 70s to have a chance to go to the state,” Berning said. “My driver and putter both started coming together. I don’t like the front nine on this course at all. You have to think a lot about what you’re doing. At Pine Oaks, where we normally play, it’s more of a flat course and you don’t have to think about much.”
Garrett Gentry finished with an 84, followed by Jaxson Williams with a 94 and John Carter with a 99 as University High tied South Greene at 356 for fourth in the team standings.
Alcoa won the team title and the state tournament berth with a 322, followed by North Greene at 329 and Gatlinburg-Pittman at 330.
North Greene’s Aidan Collier was the individual medalist. He had three birdies and four birdies on his 1-over 73 round. He shot a 34 on the front before his struggles on the back. He said the score could have been much lower if not for a trio of three putts on the green.
His teammate Rickey Compton also qualified for the state, finishing second in the individual standings with a 2-over 74. Hampton’s Avery Hill shot a round of 82 to finish among the top 15 individuals.
GIRLS COMPETITION
South Greene romped to the girls’ team title 166-194 over runner-up Claiborne. Madison Hensley paced the Lady Rebels with an 82 and teammate Lindsey Howlett was right behind with an 84.
L&M Stem’s Elizabeth Moody captured the individual medalist with an 81. Claiborne’s Ella Compton and Karrington Wallis also qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Unaka’s Sadie Shoun led the local entries with a 100, University High’s Quinn Scheller was next at 105, followed by Macy Henry from Hampton, Norah Ray from Unicoi County, Cayden Anderson from Happy Valley and University High’s Chloe Ganger.