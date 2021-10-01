MARYVILLE — The West Ridge football team didn’t have to go all the way to the state capital to overthrow the Governors on Friday night at Mike White Field.
The Wolves earned the first Region 1-6A win in school history with their 28-21 triumph over William Blount.
“This is a step toward the goal that we talked about and that’s making the playoffs,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “We had to win this game, I felt like, to get there.”
West Ridge became the first Sullivan County school to play the Governors in football and likely left a powerful first impression.
Senior quarterback Ethan Bergeron had a massive game for the Wolves (4-2, 1-2), running for 184 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts and throwing for 127 and two TDs on 8-of-17 passing. He was picked off twice.
“The two interceptions that Ethan threw were my fault,” Hilton said. “I called a bad one into coverage and then the last one was desperation.
“He put them on their back running the football and took over the game.”
West Ridge amassed 353 yards on the ground on 45 rushes — an average of 7.8 yards per attempt — and racked up 24 first downs. Running back Cale Bryant toted the ball 11 times for 92 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought we had an advantage up front going into the game,” Hilton noted.
Isaac Haynie and Austin Riner were on the receiving end of Bergeron’s passing TDs, both coming in the first half.
TURNING POINT
Coming out of the halftime break, the Govs (1-6, 0-3) had possession, but wide receiver Ashton Auker fumbled the ball and West Ridge took over inside the 40.
Bryant pushed in for his rushing touchdown to put the Wolves up by two scores with 8:54 left in the third.
Late in the third, however, William Blount appeared to be getting back in the game after Auker returned an interception for a TD that made it 20-14 with 3:34 left in the quarter.
Though Bergeron was picked off a second time, he used his legs to put his team on his back and accounted for 152 yards after halftime.
AERIAL ASSAULT
The Wolves, usually known for sticking to the ground, aired it out in the first half.
The Govs led 7-0 after one quarter — quarterback Matthew Clemmer scored on a 1-yard run to cap the first drive — but Bergeron hit Haynie for a 15-yard TD and Riner for a 31-yard score in the second period to send the Wolves into halftime up 14-7.
After the Govs’ opening drive, West Ridge forced three straight William Blount punts and allowed just a pair of first downs before the break.
“The goal was to keep them in front of us,” Hilton said. “When somebody throws it that much, big plays are going to happen. We did a good job, especially in the first half, of getting pressure when we needed to and getting them on the ground.”
Clemmer finished 20-of-34 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown to Job Matossian with 3:15 left to play.
UP NEXT
West Ridge travels David Crockett next week for an interesting nonconference game.