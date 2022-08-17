Zac Benfield had quite a coaching debut, leading Cloudland to the Class 1A state semifinals.
Once there, they nearly knocked off eventual state champion South Pittsburg.
Now Benfield begins his encore season, where he will try to overcome serious graduation losses.
“It’s a work in progress,” Benfield said. “These kids were able to ride the coattails of those seniors. There are no coattails now. They have to have their own identity to get better.”
SKILL SET
Cam Peppers (5-foot-7, 190 pounds, So.) takes over behind center.
“He has a big heart for football,” Benfield said. “He has a good work ethic and has improved leaps and bounds since his freshman year.”
Behind him are Auston Caraway and Kyle Birchfield, who will be part of a running-back-by-committee approach. Cayden Clarke is also in that mix.
“Our identity will always stay the same on offense: tough, hard-nosed, run-it-down-your-throat football,” Benfield said. “We don’t have one kid who can take 35 carries and not get hurt, so it will be more spread out.”
At the receiver position, and elsewhere, Gage McKinney (6-0, 190, Sr.) will be a key part of the offense.
“He’s our most athletic kid,” Benfield said. “It’s really good to get him in a one-on-one situation. We’ll play him at inside receiver, outside receiver, running back, and quarterback.”
Also in the receiver mix are Elijah Holtsclaw and Kingston Cole.
LINE PLAY
Jacob Street (6-2, 290, Sr.), Dylan McClellan (6-1, 315, Jr.) and Silas Burleson (5-8, 240, Jr.) will anchor the offensive line.
“They have worked hard in the weight room,” Benfield said. “I’m excited to see those guys develop.”
Also in the mix is Cayden Cordell. Benfield said the right tackle spot is up for grabs because of injuries.
On the defensive side of the ball, Street and McClellan will anchor the middle. Also in the mix are Burleson, Jacob Stinnett and Cordell.
BACK SEVEN
Peppers will lead the way at linebacker along with Caraway and Birchfield.
“Those kids are athletic and tough,” Benfield said.
A young secondary will be led by McKinney at free safety. Also on the field will be Cole, Holtsclaw and Clarke.
“They don’t have experience playing defensive back on Friday night,” Benfield said. “We’re younger on defense than offense.”
THE GOAL
Benfield said the bottom line hasn’t changed, and it’s Chattanooga.
“That’s the mindset the assistants and I are trying to develop in these kids,” Benfield said. “No matter the circumstances, we’re trying to get to Chattanooga and trying to win a state championship. No matter if it’s a year where nobody thinks we can, or a year where everybody thinks we can, if you don’t believe it when you have the chance, you won’t get there.”