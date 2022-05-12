Compared to University High’s two previous District 1-A tournament baseball games, Thursday’s championship was not sparkling.
It didn’t matter all that much in the end, however, as the Buccaneers downed Hampton 5-0 at Miller Field to clinch their first tourney title since 2019. They also guaranteed themselves a home region game.
“In 2020 we didn’t have much of a season and last year, North Greene had a really strong team and got us in the finals,” UH coach Josh Petty said. “Miles was definitely the MVP of the game. Of his 94 pitches, 64 were for strikes and was patient at the plate, getting three walks.”
Miles Bembry put together a gem of pitching performance, throwing a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts on 94 pitches.
The Bucs (21-11) didn’t allow a Bulldog runner to get past second base and surrendered only a pair of hits on the day.
“I felt really good. My body was feeling good and I wasn’t sore at all,” Bembry said. “We’ve been playing really well all week. We’ve been putting together good at-bats and having fun together.”
Bembry’s patience at the plate helped the Bucs get things rolling on offense as he drew three walks and had a two-RBI single in the sixth.
That pair of runs helped give the Bucs the needed insurance.
Joseph Armstrong notched a pair of hits and had one RBI.
The schedule for UH has been tough all season and this week’s district tournament has been nothing short of a statement to the rest of Class A as the Bucs outscored their foes 42-0 over three games.
The Bulldogs (23-12) had a rough game at the plate. Chance Point notched Hampton’s only two hits — both singles — while everyone else combined to go 0-for-19.
“Everybody is contributing in this district tournament and now we get a home region game on Monday,” Petty said. “Hopefully with a win, we’ll guarantee ourselves one win away from going back to the state tournament.”
Added Petty: “I like our chances down the road. We have to win Monday and then win Wednesday so that we can host the sectional on Friday. If we don’t go out and play baseball, we’ll lose any of those games.”
Hampton is headed to region play for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs will play their semifinal game on the road.