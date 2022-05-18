A masterful pitching performance by Miles Bembry backed up with solid defense and timely hitting earned University High a 10-0 five-inning, run-rule win over Hampton in Wednesday’s Region 1-A baseball final at David Crockett.
Bembry allowed just two hits, striking out nine batters and walking two.
“My fastball was working well early, and my breaking stuff came in later,” said Bembry. “Getting all those runs early made me comfortable and I just had confidence in all my pitches.”
The victory gives the Bucs (22-11) a home game Friday in the TSSAA Sectionals against Greenback (19-11). Hampton (24-12) must travel to take on Region 2 champ Coalfield (26-10), a 9-8 winner over Greenback.
University High wasted little time establishing its dominance. Bembry led off the first inning with a walk and that was followed by three straight doubles.
When the dust had settled in the first, UH had sent 10 batters to the plate, scored five runs and put the Bulldogs on their heels.
The second frame was more of the same, with another 10 batters coming to the plate for the Bucs. By the end of the inning, the score had ballooned to 9-0 and with Bembry baffling the Bulldogs, the outcome was inevitable.
“He (Bembry) has had our number for three consecutive starts,” said Hampton coach Nicholas Perkins. “We can’t get anything going against him. We tip our hats to him.
“UH has a good baseball team,” added Perkins. “Now, we just look forward to the sectionals.”
Bucs coach Josh Petty had nothing but praise for Bembry and the rest of the squad.
“Miles threw the ball well tonight,” said Petty. “He commanded his pitches and came out pounding the strike zone.
“Our defense didn’t let a runner get past second base all game and we had so many key hits at the right times,” added Petty.
Hank Stott had two hits for the Bucs and drove in three runs. He also scored twice. Cade Pollock and Drew Finney added two hits apiece and both had an RBI.
Chance Point had both of the Bulldogs’ two hits.