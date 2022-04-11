Christopher Bell entered the 2021 Food City Dirt Race as a co-favorite with Kyle Larson.
After all, both drivers had extensive dirt track experience and were multi-time winners of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the largest event in that form of racing. Each had won at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
However, the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt surface didn’t work out the way Bell or Larson envisioned. They wrecked on lap 51 and left Bell with a disappointing 34th-place finish.
The 27-year-old Oklahoma native is ready to prove that was an anomaly and he deserved the hype as a dirt-track favorite.
“Bristol dirt is a race that I am so excited for,” Bell said. “Last year was another one of those races that we were really strong or was definitely capable of winning the race. Unfortunately, I made a mistake, spun out and crashed early. So don’t want to do that, again, want to make sure that I get to the end of the race and I think we’ll have strong showing.”
With the rubber from the tires making the track more like asphalt than a typical dirt track as the race wore on, Joey Logano won the inaugural Food City Dirt Race. While Logano is a former series champion, it was a surprise because of his lack of dirt-track experience. Bell pointed out his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota showed speed early and he believes this year’s race could come down to him and rival Larson.
“I passed Joey Logano early in the race last year before I spun out,” he said. “That’s good to have that confidence in my head. All the dirt racers, we got a lot of them in the Cup Series now. So it’s not going to be an easy race by any means.”
Bell, whose lone Cup Series win came on the Daytona road course. was one of the first drivers to test the Next Gen car. That was on the Bristol concrete surface. Although he’s struggled to get the desired results with the Next Gen car, currently 19th in the point standings, he believes the car will be able to better handle the rigors of the Bristol dirt.
“One thing that we have learned about the Next Gen car is it seems to be really durable,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to have a little bit more contact and you know, get away with stuff that we weren’t able to do last year.”
Throughout the garage area, comments about Bristol Motor Speedway converted to a dirt track has been mixed. For example, Bell’s teammate Kyle Busch has expressed that he’s no fan of the Cup Series racing on dirt. On the other hand, Bell believes it’s important to show the NASCAR drivers’ ability to adapt.
“I think it adds versatility to the schedule. We pride ourselves on being the best car drivers in the world,” Bell said. “So going to different road courses, speedways, intermediates, short tracks and now a dirt track. I think it’s a win-win all around.”