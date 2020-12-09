When a team wins back-to-back state football championships without losing a game, it’s an undeniable fact the assistant coaches are doing a lot of good work behind the scenes.
The finished product sometimes looks like a quarterback, running backs or receivers are doing everything, but there’s far more to the story.
At Elizabethton, the assistant coaches have been an important part of the team’s perfect seasons. The Cyclones won their second straight Class 4A state title with Saturday’s 41-14 decision against Haywood in Cookeville.
Some of the team’s assistant coaches took a few minutes this week to tell a story about something unique that happened this season, or to discuss the overall paths that led to victory.
“They are great coaches, even better people,” said Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten. “They do a great job with player development, building relationships, and communicating with players. They are in constant pursuit of how to make practice time fun.”
WHATEVER IT TAKES!
Jeff Pierce
Coaching position: Offensive line
The setting: Championship week
“The one thing most offensive linemen don’t like is running,” Pierce said. “We began practice on Wednesday by doing our screen drill, involving the running backs and receivers. We must have run 15 to 20 screens in four or five minutes and my guys were gassed.
“We went directly to individual drills, and I jokingly yelled, ‘screen drill.’ They moaned and groaned, but one of the seniors said, ‘Whatever it takes, coach!’ I don’t recall if it was Cole (Morganstern) or Colby (Garland). That summed up our year to me. “Whatever it takes, coach!!!!”
BETTER THAN ADVERTISED
Jordy Harrison
Coaching position: Defensive line and linebackers
The setting: All season
“The defensive line made gains in many ways. I think the most significant gain was in our confidence as a group. With no seniors, we knew the perception was our group was the weakest link. The group let that perception fuel the fire. Watching the group practice, work out, study film, and perform was an experience I will never forget.”
THE PREPARATION
“The thing I remember most about the front seven this year is the preparation. Film study was always eventful, meeting four days a week with defensive line and linebackers to study not only the opponent, but self-evaluation — doing all this, while maintaining social distance, was a challenge that the group overcame.”
FUN TIMES
“There was never a dull moment when you have the likes of Deuce Morton, Trenton Taylor, and Caleb Johnson. We all knew every thought that came to Deuce’s mind. We got to see how many Gatorade bottles Trenton could brick from his table as he attempted to strengthen his basketball skills. The room knew the size of Caleb Johnson’s opponent and exactly how he was going to beat him every play.”
BROTHERHOOD
Dave Campbell
Coaching position: Inside linebackers
The setting: All season
“What I have noticed the most over these last two amazing seasons is how the dynamic of the relationships you have with the guys you spend the most time with develop throughout the season. By the time you get to week 15, the player-coach relationship has completely morphed into more of a family or brotherhood. It’s unlike anything else I’ve ever been a part of. I really believe that bond has played a significant role in these teams staying the course throughout the playoffs and state championship.”
IT ACTUALLY WORKED?
Michael Grindstaff
Coaching position: Outside linebackers/safeties
The setting: Playoff game against East Ridge
“There were many moments throughout the season that ensured me of our preparation; however, there is one that stands above them all. We were without Deuce Morton for this game, so we had to play some younger players. After our second defensive series the defense came to the sideline, and one of our young linebackers approached me with bewilderment in his eyes:
‘Hey, Coach!’
‘Yeah, buddy. What’s going on?’
‘Coach! Coach! They’re doing exactly what we prepared for!’
‘No kiddin’!’ (insert sarcasm)
‘Yeah!’
‘Man, I guess watching hours of film and repetition at practice helped out, huh?’
“These small moments are the ones that make me appreciate what and why we do it. I am definitely going to miss our seniors. They have given me many memories on and off the field, yet I look forward to our future and the teams to come.”
ON A ONE-COACH OPEN SLEIGH
Devin Whitehead
Coaching position: Offensive line
The setting: Practice during championship week
“One of the funniest moments was the week of the state championship. We just had our first snow of the year, and the field had ice on it. We always work on the sled to push and drive it. Well, that day it was like riding a sled in the snow when they hit it. Where the field was frozen it slid very easily. So we decided to push it to one side of the field and back with me on it. I will not forget these times.
“There are multiple stories about this year that could be told, but the thing that will never be forgotten was the lasting relationships with the players — especially the seniors as there are lifelong relationships with Cole Morganstern, Wes Erwin, Colby Garland, and Cam Smith. These relationships mean more than the wins and losses. I would do anything to help them and they know that.
“So yes the state championship(s) mean a lot to everyone involved, but not near as much as the relationships mean to me. I enjoyed working with the offensive line group, and they brought it every day. I hope during this time they saw they could reach any goal they put their mind to.”
KING DERRICK?
Terry Moore
Coaching position: Running backs
The setting: All season
“Coaching young running backs, these young men have their professional hero. Being young and impressionable, they love (Tennessee Titans standout) Derrick Henry, who I am not a fan of as far as an overall, complete, running back.
“LaDarian (Avery) was the first to step up with a bet that Henry would lead the NFL in yards per carry. The bet was a Florida State shirt since both of us love FSU. Every week it turned into a report by all the guys about who is leading the league. It was me against them, week in and week out. I submitted last week and gave LaDarian his FSU shirt, but I might have been too early because Dalvin Cook is running a close race with Henry!
“The kids swear Henry is the best all-around back and I tell them he wouldn’t be my pick ever in my system. Just goes to show what they see versus their coach. I have the best group of guys and I love them.”
ALL FOR ONE
Brian Jenkins
Coaching position: Wide receivers, defensive backs
The setting: All season
“My group was so unselfish: Jake Roberts, Braden Holly, Parker Hughes, Jordan Killion, Cade Russell. They didn’t care who got the credit as long as we came out on top.
“One of the plays that stands out to me from the whole season was in the Science Hill game, when Jordan made a huge block that sprung Parker for a big touchdown. It was something that goes unnoticed by most casual fans, but we as coaches realize the touchdown doesn’t happen without the block. Also, all those guys were asked to play special teams and never said no.
“I also really enjoy working with the junior-varsity team each year. It’s neat working with the younger kids and trying to help them to develop a foundation for them to succeed on the varsity level.”