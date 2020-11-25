BLUFF CITY — Following a tough loss to Bearden about 14 hours prior, the Science Hill boys basketball team needed a fast start in Wednesday afternoon’s game at the sixth annual Food City Classic inside the Dyer Dome.
The Hilltoppers got exactly that in a 62-49 win over Hampton and also received a 21-point, nine-rebound, eight-steal performance from Amare Redd.
“(Amare) is a gamer, a tremendous and very coachable,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “He just goes out and does whatever the team needs to do to win. We’re really happy to have him on our side for sure.”
Science Hill jumped out to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter mostly in part to starting 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Hampton did trim the lead to seven points by halftime, due in no small part to Morgan Lyons’ 14 first-half points.
Lyons would finish with 25 on the afternoon, but he was the only big threat for the Bulldogs. Hampton finished 1-for-13 from beyond the 3-point line and didn’t make one until the fourth period.
Hampton got the lead down to 36-30 with 5:20 remaining, but Redd immediately responded with a personal 5-0 run. He made a layup and the ensuing free throw, got a steal and then dropped two more points in.
In the span of about 18 seconds, the ’Toppers had pushed the lead back out to double-digits.
Hampton did not make a field goal until 1:58 remaining in the third and the lead had grown to 48-33.
“We had five steals and they had eight turnovers,” Cutlip said. “It was a big quarter and I was concerned about the quick turnaround from last night. I wasn’t looking forward to playing this game today after playing so late last night.
“I knew we’d have to manage our legs. I thought our kids did a really good job with the situation and Hampton is always really good.”
Keynan Cutlip finished with 13 points, including a pair of slam dunks, while Caleb McBride poured in 12 on 3-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line.
Dalvin Mathes finished with five assists and the Hilltoppers only had 12 turnovers in the game as six of them came in the third.