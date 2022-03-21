KINGSPORT — Forgive the Dobyns-Bennett Indians if they experienced a bit of a hangover from this past weekend’s lifetime achievement.
Fresh off winning its first state basketball championship in 77 years, Dobyns-Bennett got its baseball season going for real on Monday with a 6-3 victory over Daniel Boone in a Big 5 Conference opener at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians, who won one of four games in a nearby Mur- freesboro tournament as their classmates were claiming round- ball gold, started slow upon returning home before producing a five-run fifth inning to gain control of the Trailblazers.
The uprising made a winner out of 6-foot-1, 205-pound Aiden Byington, a junior right-hander who went the distance with 10 strikeouts while allowing five hits.
“I’m proud of Aiden for scattering one run in each of those innings and that was it,” veteran D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “He pitched well.”
A three-run home run by senior Peyton Grimm, a no-out blast off losing pitcher Aiden Roller, was the play of the day.
A left-hander, Roller had allowed no hits through the first three frames.
“He hit it well,” Wagner said. “He’s been big for us so far this year. Grimm’s a good player. He’s athletic.”
Grimm’s blast, preceded by a Brady Carter triple and a Jack Timbes infield hit, sailed far over the wall in left-center field and provided the Indians (2-3, 1-0) with a sudden 4-2 advantage.
Sam Ritz and Turner Stout each followed the roundtripper with singles and both scored insurance runs with the help of two Boone defensive misplays.
Stout had two of D-B’s seven base hits.
“Credit our guys,” Wagner said. “They hung in there and battled and made some things happen right there, and we had a big inning.”
Boone had gained a 2-0 lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Griffen Jones plated the game’s first run with a ground-ball out.
D-B cut the deficit in half with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.
Roller had two base knocks for Boone (3-3, 0-1). Jackson Leonard laced an RBI double in the loss and teammate Brogan Jones had a double as well.
The two teams play a return game at Boone today at 6 p.m.