Small communities used to be built around sports and the people in those places took a lot of pride in how well teams did.
In 1960, little Lamar posted its one and only appearance at the boys state basketball tournament under late head coach Aubrey Painter.
The Cherokees — along with eventual state champion Hampton — represented Region I in Nashville during a time when Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill were the usual favorites when the season began.
With returning letterman like all-state honorable mention Earl Blankenship, William Henley, Douglas Howell and Bill Mathis, Lamar was poised to improve upon the previous year’s 22-8 record and break the three-year Washington County League winning streak of Boones Creek.
JOURNEYMAN
Painter, who passed away in December 1983, had worn a lot of different hats over his nearly 40 years of coaching in East Tennessee.
A 1937 grad of Washington College Academy, Painter went on to get his degree from Milligan in 1941 and later a master’s from Peabody College in Nashville.
Professionally, he began in Newport — where he helmed the baseball, basketball and football teams at Cocke County — in 1945.
Painter later moved on to coaching the same three sports at MacDonald and Camp Creek in Greene County for five seasons before coming home to his native Washington County.
In 1956, Painter took the reins of the basketball program at Lamar and stayed for 13 years, piling up a 229-135 overall record when the state was only one classification.
MISSING PIECES
Graduation did a number on the Cherokees coming off the 1958-59 campaign. Gone were key performers like leading scorer Oliver Henley, forward Eldon Broyles and reserve Barton Stout.
Painter had put up a 63-27 record over his first three years at Lamar, amassing 20-plus wins each season. Lamar had claimed the District II crown in Painter’s first season.
The schedule was going to be tough with games against Buck Van Huss’ Hampton team, Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Training School (University High).
ROUGH LEAGUE
Though Lamar was supposed to be the class of the WCL that season, the Junior Buccaneers surprisingly took out their rivals 56-52 in January at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Gym.
Coach Bob Paynter’s Jr. Bucs moved into a tie with Lamar atop the standings at 6-1 with not many games left to play.
Training School would actually wind up winning its first WCL title in four years with a 51-35 win over Jonesboro on Feb. 26.
On Feb. 3, Lamar hosted state-ranked Hampton and was nearly run off of its own court, losing 85-60.
Cotton Nave blazed 29 points for the Bulldogs while Jerry White chipped in 16 for the winners.
Blankenship was one of the only bright spots for the Cherokees, netting 27 while William Henley poured in 15.
POSTEASON
The highly-competitive District II tournament had quite a few surprises.
Inside the Memorial Gym during the quarterfinals, darkhorse Erwin (Unicoi County) took out Training School by a narrow margin while Lamar held off an upset-minded Jonesboro team.
Erwin and Lamar met in the finals with the Cherokees winning a thrilling 60-59 game in overtime.
Lamar pulled ahead of the Blue Devils in the extra period thanks to the free-throw shooting of Howell and Henley.
In the regional tournament, Lamar took out Morristown 61-59 in the first game and was set to meet Sullivan High in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Hampton (34-4) was slated to meet powerful Rutledge (35-1), led by 3,000-point scorer A.W. Davis.
The Pirates, who were the fourth-place team out of District I, battled Lamar tooth and nail to the end, but came up short, 53-51, in double overtime. With the win, Lamar clinched a berth in the state tournament for the first time.
Meanwhile, Hampton downed Rutledge 61-51 and also clinched a state appearance.
Hampton would again be too much for the Cherokees, as the Bulldogs won the regional title 47-43.
Blankenship and Howell were both named to the all-tournament team.
FACING STATE’S TOP TEAM
The Cherokees and Dover were two of the surprise teams in the newly expanded state tournament in 1960. The addition of Region 9 in the western part of the state, the field sat at 18 teams.
Stalwarts like Nashville West and Murfreesboro were among the favorites, but usual contestants such as D-B, Linden and defending champ Alcoa had all been eliminated.
Lamar, unfortunately, drew the top-rated Union City, which boasted 6-foot-4 all-state player Hardy Graham.
The Golden Tornadoes blew away Lamar in the opening round 72-46 inside Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym and wound up losing by seven (49-42) to Hampton in the finals.
HONORS
Painter was named Johnson City Press-Chronicle conference “Coach of the Year” while Blankenship and Henley were named to the 10-man all-conference squad.
Blankenship led the WCL in scoring, averaging 26.4 and finishing the season with 829 points in 33 games.
The Cherokees finished up the season with a 25-8 worksheet.